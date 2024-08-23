Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maryland Ensemble Theatre will launch its 27th season with Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility.

This Sense and Sensibility brings a fresh, highly physical take on Jane Austen's classic. The Dashwood sisters, left penniless by their father's death, must navigate a world of gossip and societal demands while pursuing their own desires.

Director Gené Fouché returns to the MET Mainstage after closing out season 26 with the hit musical, Head Over Heels. She notes, “Kate Hamill's adaptation of this show is so open to creativity on the part of the performers. It allows for an abundance of physical comedy, yet preserves the integrity of the original story. Regency era ideas of love/marriage and class/society are explored amidst an ever-present chorus of Gossips. Audiences shouldn't expect your run-of-the-mill Jane Austen.”

The Production Team is led by Co-Managing Director (Production & Operations), Ensemble Member, and Rehearsal Stage Manager Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Production Stage Manager and Ensemble Member Sam White, Assistant Stage Manager Gabriella Mendes, and Technical Director, Ensemble Member, and Lighting Designer Cody James. The design team includes MET Ensemble Members Kaydin Hamby (Sound Design), Lori Boyd (Props Design), Laura Stark (Dramaturgy), and Eric Jones (Dialect Coach). Rounding out the design team are Shana Joslyn (Set Design), Elizabeth Tringali and Judy Harkins (Co-Costume Designers).

The cast features MET Ensemble members Bill Dennison, Shea-Mikal Green, Matt Harris, Julie Herber, Tad Janes, Willem Rogers, and Tori Weaver. They are joined by Kira Gandolfo, Kiersten Gasemy, and Christian Harris, as well as Fred Fletcher-Jackson, Lauren McKenna, Justin Meyer, and Elisa Rodero.

Tickets

Sense and Sensibility opens on Friday, September 20, and runs through Sunday, October 13. Preview night is on Thursday, September 19, with tickets priced at $15. Performances are at 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3:00 p.m. on Sundays. The show runs approximately 2 hours with one 15 minute intermission. ASL interpretation is available Friday, September 27. Audio description services can be arranged through the box office.

Tickets range in price from $15 to $36, with discounts for students, seniors, and military. Pay What You Will tickets, starting at $7, are available for each performance while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 - 6 p.m., Fridays 12 - 4 p.m.and one hour before performances.

Comments