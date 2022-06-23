Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents PETER PAN JR Next Month

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET)'s FUN Company raises the curtain on local youth in Peter Pan, Jr. for the family. Peter Pan, Jr. features a robust cast of beloved ensemble characters; Pirates, Lost Boys, and Brave Girls are the mainstay of this timeless production. Peter Pan, Jr. is adapted for the youth stage and provides a unique experience for each performer to explore and create memorable characters in an ensemble, developing invaluable skills to grow as an actor. The show is adapted from the 1954 Broadway production (not the Disney version), based on J.M. Barrie's classic tale and features a memorable score by Morris "Moose" Charlap and Jule Styne with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh and Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick Tinkerbell visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, fierce Brave Girls, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook. Featuring the iconic songs ("I'm Flying," "I've Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up," "Never Never Land") and a rousing story full of magic, warmth, and adventure, Peter Pan, Jr. is the perfect show for the child in all of us who dreams of soaring.

Patrons of all ages can see Peter Pan, Jr. at Maryland Ensemble Theatre (31 W Patrick St. Frederick, MD). Performances will take place July 14 through July 23 with evening performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7PM and a 2PM matinee on Saturdays. For the safety of all guests patrons are required to wear facemasks inside the theater. Order tickets in advance due to limited seating. Tickets are $20 to $22 and are available to purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2182210®id=29&articlelink=https://ci.ovationtix.com/35900/production/1128399?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

A Musical Based on the Play by

Sir J.M. Barrie

Lyrics by Carolyn Leigh

Music by Morris (Moose) Charlap

Additional Lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green

Additional Music by Julie Styne

Originally Directed and Adapted by Jerome Robbins

Directed and Choreographed by Julie Herber and Karlie Cole

CAST

Peter: Pan Hex Hayden

Wendy: Marie Sheets

John: Addison Williams

Michael: Tallulah Hammel

Nana: Piper Estok

Mrs. Darling: Skyler Thompson

Mr. Darling: Alexandra Ramos

Liza: Addison Irons

Tiger Lily: Addison Irons

Brave Girls:

Mairead Hoyt

Hazel Pak

Kayla Bowerman

Lost Boys:

Nibs: Lauren Gill

Slightly: Luca Milliken

Curley: Searlait Hoyt

Tootles: Hazel Pak

Twin #1: Mairead Hoyt

Twin #2: Kayla Bowerman

Pirates:

Noodles

Cecco: Skyler Thompson

Starkey: Piper Estok

Captain Hook: Alexandra Ramos

Smee: Lucy Campbell

Crocodile: TBA