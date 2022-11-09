Maryland Ensemble Theatre Launches Pay What You Will Ticketing Initiative
This initiative reflects the mission, vision, and values of MET and aligns with their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion pledge.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre has announced its Pay What You Will ticketing initiative (PWYW) for all Mainstage and Fun Company productions. This initiative reflects the mission, vision, and values of MET and aligns with their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion pledge.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre's DEI Pledge: Maryland Ensemble Theatre is dedicated to creating anti-oppressive artistic spaces and producing work that is representative of and accessible to our entire community. It is imperative that we make our spaces open to and affirming of all people. We realize that our past actions did not consistently fuel the deeper work and progress needed for us to create a theatre that is truly inclusive, specifically of traditionally marginalized populations. We aspire to reflect the community around us by fostering and maintaining diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our efforts must be continuous, intentional and evolving.
Melynda Burdette Wintrol, MET's Interim Managing Director, says "the PWYW program increases accessibility and allows patrons to reserve tickets in advance online, via phone, or in person at the box office creating the same patron experience for all ticket buyers and removing the pricing barrier that prevents some folks from exploring local professional theatre."
MET has allocated a finite number of tickets as PWYW for each performance, 10 for Mainstage and 6 for Fun Company, which are available on a first come, first served basis. Due to ticketing fees, PWYW tickets start at $5 each. Mainstage seating is assigned and Fun Company is general admission. Patrons requiring accessible seating can utilize the PWYW initiative but must call the box office to reserve.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre is a professional, collaborative theatre ensemble broadly connected to our community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.
To learn more about MET, visit www.marylandensemble.org.
