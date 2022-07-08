Maryland Ensemble Theater Announces 2022 2023 Season

The first shows of MET 2022 - 2023 season will be Lifespan of a Fact kicking off the 25th anniversary of MainStage, the return of The Comedy Pigs for their 30th anniversary season, and FUN Company's production of Rainbow Fish the Musical. On September 17, 2022, MET will host a special 25th anniversary MainStage season retrospective celebration and unveiling of the newly renovated MainStage theater.

On Monday, June 28th, MET revealed excerpts during the 2022 - 2023 MainStage Season Preview. The preview of Angels in America Part I: Millennium Approach boasted cheers from the crowd of excited season subscribers at the news that MET is bringing back the show, which had been previously slated for the season that got shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast is very much looking forward to finally bringing Angels in America to the MainStage in the upcoming season.

Also announced at the preview, is an original show by Frederick-based playwright Lydia Hadfield named Craft Town and a devised production in partnership with AARCH and The Maryland Room at C. Burr Artz Library. The devised production, currently titled South & Saints, will be based on historical events and people of the African-American/ Black community in Frederick County during the period of Emancipation and later. In May 2023, South & Saints will be the final show of the season and in time for the grand opening of the African American Heritage Center on East All Saints Street. These originals are sure to be sure to wow the audience on MET's mainstage!

The full season lineup and show descriptions are as follows:

MainStage (for mature audiences)

Lifespan of A Fact

September 29, 2022 - October 30, 2022

By Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell & Fordon Farrell

Directed by Gené Fouché

Fingal's boss has given him a big assignment: to apply his fact-checking skills to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author D'Agata. But now Fingal has a huge problem: D'Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professionally quickly becomes profane in this witty comedy based on a true story of D'Agata's easy "What Happens There".

Miss Bennett Christmas at Pemberley

December 1, 2022 - December 23, 2022

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

Directed by Suzanne Beal

As the family gathers at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy to celebrate Christmas, Mary - the bookish middle child of the Bennets - finally has her day. Set two years after the events of Pride and Prejudice, this winning sequel with period style and modern wit is sure to delight Jane Austen fans and newcomers alike.

Angels in America Part I: Millennium Approaches

February 9, 2023 - March 5, 2023

By Tony Kushner

Directed by Tad Janes

In the mid-1980s, amid of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell in this Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

CraftTown

March 23, 2023 - April 23, 2023

A World Premiere by Lydia Hadfield

Directed by Jeremy Myers

When crime comes to CraftTown, Assistant Manager Scotty DelRio finds a purpose. Can Scotty construct a new identity as a P.I. and sleuth his coworkers' secrets while keeping his own? Comedy and mystery collide in this mid-size retail noir by local playwright Lydia Hadfield.

South & Saints

May 11, 2023 - June 4, 2023

A MET Original Premiere

Directed by Ray Hatch

A MET Premiere, in collaboration with AARCH and The Maryland Room at C. Burr Arts Library, exploring the rich and colorful history of the African American community in Frederick.

Comedy (for mature audiences)

Comedy nearly every Friday and Saturday

October 22, 2022 Oh, Crit!'s 5th Anniversary Show

March 31, 2023 Comedy Stand Up Open Mic Night

April 28 & 29, 2023 Comedy Pigs 30th Anniversary Show

FUN Company (for children and families)

September 17, 2022 - October 9, 2022 Rainbow Fish the Musical

November 26, 2022 - December 18, 2022 Junie B. Jones: Jingle Bells, Batman Smells

February 11, 2023 - March 5, 2023 The Snowy Day

April 29, 2022 - May 21, 2023 The Commedia Cinderella

Special Events

August 5 & 6, 2022 Inebriated History (MET Fundraiser Show for patrons 21+)

A show for a cause that automatically makes history WAY more interesting! Local celebrities (pre-recorded and inebriated) tell tales like you've never heard them told before, and MET's actors bring history to life on stage as it's told. Pull up a chair, grab a drink, and let's talk history! Whether you remember it or not is up to you. Luckily, there is no test!

October/ November 2022 Live Action Clue Game (MET's Fall Fundraiser; details TBD)

March 2023 Retro Prom (MET's Annual Fundraising Party)

June/ July 2023 The 2023 - 2024 Season Preview (details TBD)

Tickets, season subscriptions, and gift cards are available at www.marylandensemble.org or by calling the box office at 301-694-4744