MOMENTUM: A MIXED BILL Comes to the Ballet Theatre of Maryland

Ballet Theatre of Maryland will premiere six new works in Momentum: A Mixed Bill. Giving audiences a taste of diverse neoclassical and contemporary movement styles, this mixed repertory production at Maryland Hall will feature world premieres by guest choreographers Roman Mykyta and Ashley Taylor as well as current and former BTM dancers.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “Momentum has always been a celebration of the company’s versatility, and this year is no different. We invite our choreographers to experiment with their classical and contemporary vocabularies, and the result is often surprising! With pieces inspired by history, film, and literature, Momentum 2025 will be an evening of thoughtful, enriching theater.”

Elizabeth, by guest choreographer Roman Mykyta, is a dramatic biography of America’s first Catholic saint: Elizabeth Ann Seton. Set to the music of Respighi, this one-act work shares Seton’s inspiring life story in the years immediately following the American Revolution. On the lighter side, Company Principal Lindsey Bell presents the humorous Smiles of a Summer Night. This narrative work takes inspiration from the 1955 Swedish film of the same name.

Says Bell, “My piece depicts eight characters engaged in multiple romantic entanglements, while exploring love, desire and the complexities of human relationships. This will be my fifth opportunity to choreograph for BTM, and I was excited to tackle the challenge of creating a comedic work. I hope that my interpretation of Smiles of a Summer Night brings to life a lighthearted comedy and truly showcases the dancers’ acting talents.”

Guest choreographer Ashley Taylor returns to create Leave the World Behind, with piano music by Ravel, Schubert, and Krux. This contemporary ballet explores themes of nostalgia and introspection that occur while navigating the intersection of past and future. Company Principal Isaac Martinez, in collaboration with New York bassist Leonardo Catricala, stages a new contemporary work to the music of Joaquín Rodrigo.

Company dancer Karen Fleming and Ballet Mistress Emily Carey will both stage their first mainstage works for the professional company. Fleming’s The Yachts is inspired by the William Carlos Williams poem of the same name, with music by Brahms. Carey’s new work, accompanied by Tchaikovsky, is a reflection on motherhood and community.

