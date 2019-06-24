LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST Opens Friday At The PFI Historic Park In Ellicott City!

Create summer memories under the stars as Chesapeake Shakespeare Company-in-the-Ruins returns for its seventeenth season at Howard County's enchanting Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park in Ellicott City.

In Shakespeare's witty and playful romantic comedy Love's Labour's Lost the King of Navarre and three of his courtiers agree to avoid distractions-including romance-for three years while they study and pray. Who will be the first to succumb to love's temptation when the beautiful Princess of France and her ladies arrive on a diplomatic mission? Find out! The production will have a 1920s, Gatsby-inspired look and will feature live musical performances by the cast before the show and at intermission.

Bring a picnic (wine and beer are permitted) and share the laughter during our festival-style outdoor theater performances. Picnic tables and café tables are available for rent.

Thanks to generous underwriters, tickets for children ages 18 and under are free (limit two free kids' tickets per full-price adult ticket; free kids' tickets must be reserved) for Love's Labour's Lost. Sundays are Family Fun Days, with kid-friendly activities including face-painting and costume dress-up before the show.

Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park. For GPS users, the best address is 3655 Church Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. There is free parking at the Howard County Courthouse lot, and a free shuttle from the lot up to the ticket gate in the park (on all dates except preview performances).

Purchase tickets online at ChesapeakeShakespeare.com or call the Box Office in Baltimore at 410-244-8570, Tuesdays through Fridays, 11am - 3pm. We strongly recommend advance purchases. The ticket tent at the park gate is open only on the dates of performances, 90 minutes before the show. For group ticketing or Blue Star military discount, call the Box Office at 410-244-8570. All seating is general admission. Email: BoxOffice@chesapeakeshakespeare.com





