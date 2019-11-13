LITTLE WOMEN is Coming to the Strand Theater Company

The Strand Theater Company presents the Third installment of its 12th consecutive season as the only brick-and-mortar company in Baltimore exclusively celebrating women's diverse voices and perspectives - a production of Little Women by Louisa May Alcott, adapted and directed by the Strand Associate Artistic Director, Erin Riley.

A new and dynamic stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved story. The Civil War is in full swing, and the March sisters -- Meg, the oldest, a romantic, the spirited and tomboyish Jo, sweet and loving Beth, and irascible, playful Amy -- live in Concord, Massachusetts with their Mother, while their father is on the battlefield. Filled with adventure (both real and imagined), heartbreak, and a deep sense of hope, the struggle of these little women to find their own voices mirrors the growing pains of a young America.

"For 150 years, Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" has charmed reading and viewing audiences with its themes of love, sacrifice, and family ties.", says the Director and the Strand AAD, Erin Riley. "This holiday season, we are proud to present a new adaptation of the classic that focuses on the traditional story of sisterhood, while utilizing a diverse cast of actors. It is our hope that a wider variety of audience members will feel a kinship with the characters, while still experiencing the nostalgia of an old-fashioned tale."

Cast features: Bill Brekke, Surasree Das, Kathryn Falcone, Anabel Milton, JC Payne, Alexander Scally, Elizabeth Ung, Katharine Vary, and Kay-Megan Washington.

"Little Women" opens on December 6, 2019 and runs Fridays-Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm, through December 22nd. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors and artists. All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore 21214. Tickets are available at strand-theater.org.





