LABOR THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL HOUR to be Presented At Baltimore Improv Group

What do collective action, unions, and labor disputes have in common? They're musicals!

Dive into labor as an improvised musical. Take a seat at a grassroots, bottom-up improvised musical that captures the spirit of worker unrest through improvised music and comedy.

On the Friday after Labor Day, laugh as an act of collective power in the city's Station North Arts & Entertainment District.

Inspired by iconic musicals like Hairspray, where workers revolt, and Newsies, where newsboys stand up for fair wages, this performance channels the energy of collective action. The artists also draw inspiration from the revolution in LES MISERABLES, the corporate control in Urinetown, and Ragtime's take on social mobility.

Work might suck, but at least we can sing and dance about it!

Labor Day is all about celebrating the achievements of workers and the power of coming together.

The improvised musical hour kicks off with quick-witted musical improv games that explore work-related themes.

Then, enjoy a fully improvised musical where audience members' stories of mentorship, bosses, employees, job satisfaction, and even the most challenging coworkers become part of a vibrant workplace fairy tale. These tales are brought to life through career twists, camaraderie, and unplanned, Broadway-style songs.

The event takes place at the Baltimore Improv Group (BIG), located at 1727 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201. As a grassroots show, this performance embodies the spirit of the American Labor Movement, with a mix of emerging and familiar people uniting to create something special from the bottom up.

It's a celebration of collective action, creativity, and the shared experiences of working people. Watch as an unlikely pair teams up against the forces of anti-labor evil through collective action to fight for their rights and stand up against oppressive forces.

Tickets for this labor-themed musical hour are just $10 at the door, making it an accessible night out for everyone. Plus, your ticket includes entry to the 8 pm and 9 pm improv shows, offering a full evening of entertainment. RSVP on Luma: https://lu.ma/np5tsh7k

Parking is convenient and affordable, with a garage located right across the street from the theater. Attendees can park for just $3 by mentioning they're heading to the theater. The venue is also accessible, featuring a wheelchair ramp to ensure that everyone can enjoy the show.

1727 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

