Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Imagination Stage Hosts 2023 Gala: BE A HERO

The event is on Saturday, March 11 at Planet Word in Washington, DC.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Imagination Stage will host its 2023 Gala: Be a Hero on Saturday, March 11 at Planet Word in Washington, DC. This highly-anticipated event is Imagination Stage's biggest fundraiser of the year, with all funds raised supporting the DMV's largest organization focused on youth development through the arts. For children and young people of all ages and abilities, Imagination Stage plays a unique and positive role in nurturing such critical life skills as communication, creativity, and collaboration via its many programs and partnerships with educational, social service, and law enforcement organizations such as Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), DC Public Schools (DCPS), Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, Metropolitan Police Department, and Street Outreach Network, among others.

At the gala, Imagination Stage invites supporters to take their own hero's journey exploring Planet Word's one-of-a-kind, interactive exhibits and to celebrate the heroes, big and small, in their lives. Sponsorships start at $1,000. Individual tickets are $250 and may be purchased here.

The evening begins at 6:00 with a VIP cocktail reception, followed at 7:00 by a silent auction, remarks, exploration of the museum and The Imagine Award presentation. Shawn Yancy will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies. Ms. Yancy is an Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist and a primary weekday news anchor at Washington, DC's NBC4. Prior to joining NBC4, she was a primary news anchor at DC's FOX 5 News. Ms. Yancy has served on the boards of a number of local non-profits, and in 2010, founded her own non-profit, Girls Night Out by Shawn Yancy Inc. It is dedicated to empowering and improving the lives of underserved women and children.

The Imagine Award is given each year to someone who, through their work or their advocacy, exemplifies service to theatre and to children, and who is a role model for our children. This year's Imagine Award will be presented to the inspiring Luis Cardona, the Administrator for the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Positive Youth Development Program. Mr. Cardona is a former gang member and ex-offender who turned his life around after being shot five times and losing many of his best friends to the life of gangs, drugs, and crime. Mr. Cardona has 31 years of experience as a peacemaker, national and international prevention and intervention specialist, practitioner and trainer of healing informed practice working with the National Coalition of Barrios Unidos, the National Compadres Network, and The Professional Community Intervention Training Institute.

All proceeds raised during the live fundraising portions of the event will directly support Imagination Stage's Institutional Diversity and Equity Advancement (IDEA) Fund and Imagination Stage's Learning Through Theatre (LTT) programming. The IDEA fund supports specific efforts to live our shared organizational goals in inclusion, diversity, equity, and access. LTT is a multifaceted program that uses a live theatre production as the centerpiece of a wide range of educational activities developed specifically for MCPS and DCPS Title I schools and students from low-income households.

Recently, DCPS's LTT program for 2023 took place at Planet Word. Over two weeks, 1,500 DCPS third grade students saw Imagination Stage's production of New Kid by Dennis Foon at Planet Word. After the show, an Imagination Stage teaching artist led a workshop, and the children explored the museum using a curriculum that ties the play to the museum's mission. Themes included literacy, language arts, and world languages. The partnership between Planet Word and Imagination Stage made for an arts-packed, learning-filled day for DCPS third graders.

Imagination Stage's Annual Gala: Be a Hero is chaired by Claire Durán and Ashley Etienne. Ms. Durán is the Owner and Creative Director of Claire Durán Weddings and Events, Inc. Ms. Etienne is a CBS News Contributor and former Communications Director for Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.



Howard County Arts Council Welcomes Three New Members to Board of  Photo
Howard County Arts Council Welcomes Three New Members to Board of Directors
The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) recently welcomed three community leaders to its Board of Directors. Dr. Katrina Caldwell, Khensani Carter, and Mavis Ellis join a multitalented group led by Adam Stull, Howard Bank.   
ARTsites 2023 Calls For Artists and Sites Photo
ARTsites 2023 Calls For Artists and Sites
The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) has announced ARTsites 2023, a multi-site public art initiative. HCAC is looking for artists with large-scale sculpture that is fit for year-long outdoor display as well as publicly accessible outdoor areas in Howard County to display the sculpture.     
Helen Hayes Award-Winning Actress Erika Rose Will Be “Sugar” In Baltimore Cent Photo
Helen Hayes Award-Winning Actress Erika Rose Will Be “Sugar” In Baltimore Center Stage's TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Baltimore Center Stage has announced full details on the company's Spring 2023 production of Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for stage by My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Nia Vardalos. The production is directed by BCS' incoming Interim Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin and begins performances on March 9, 2023.
Howard County Arts Council Offers Employment and Volunteer Opportunities Through Summer Ca Photo
Howard County Arts Council Offers Employment and Volunteer Opportunities Through Summer Camp in 2023!
The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is currently accepting applications for Camp Counselors (paid) and Camp Volunteers (unpaid) for its 2023 Visual and Performing Arts Summer Camps.

More Hot Stories For You


Howard County Arts Council Welcomes Three New Members to Board of DirectorsHoward County Arts Council Welcomes Three New Members to Board of Directors
February 13, 2023

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) recently welcomed three community leaders to its Board of Directors. Dr. Katrina Caldwell, Khensani Carter, and Mavis Ellis join a multitalented group led by Adam Stull, Howard Bank.   
Olney Theatre Center To Announce Extension Of KINKY BOOTS At Tonight's First Preview PerformanceOlney Theatre Center To Announce Extension Of KINKY BOOTS At Tonight's First Preview Performance
February 10, 2023

Olney Theatre Center is extending the run of KINKY BOOTS (music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, book by Harvey Fierstein, directed by Jason Loewith) for one week of additional performances. The new closing date is March 26, 2023.
ARTsites 2023 Calls For Artists and SitesARTsites 2023 Calls For Artists and Sites
February 9, 2023

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) has announced ARTsites 2023, a multi-site public art initiative. HCAC is looking for artists with large-scale sculpture that is fit for year-long outdoor display as well as publicly accessible outdoor areas in Howard County to display the sculpture.     
Helen Hayes Award-Winning Actress Erika Rose Will Be “Sugar” In Baltimore Center Stage's TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGSHelen Hayes Award-Winning Actress Erika Rose Will Be “Sugar” In Baltimore Center Stage's TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
February 8, 2023

Baltimore Center Stage has announced full details on the company's Spring 2023 production of Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for stage by My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Nia Vardalos. The production is directed by BCS' incoming Interim Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin and begins performances on March 9, 2023.
Howard County Arts Council Offers Employment and Volunteer Opportunities Through Summer Camp in 2023!Howard County Arts Council Offers Employment and Volunteer Opportunities Through Summer Camp in 2023!
February 8, 2023

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is currently accepting applications for Camp Counselors (paid) and Camp Volunteers (unpaid) for its 2023 Visual and Performing Arts Summer Camps.
share