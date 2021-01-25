Imagination Stage Event Will Celebrate The Career Of Bonnie Fogel

On February 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., Imagination Stage, its Board of Trustees, and the community will celebrate the visionary 40-year leadership of Bonnie Fogel, Imagination Stage's Founder. The virtual celebration will commemorate her legacy while toasting the bright future of an organization that has become irreplaceable for children and young people living in every corner of the region.

The live-streamed premiere event will feature an interview with Fogel by Judy Woodruff, Anchor and Managing Editor of PBS NewsHour, who will illuminate Bonnie's life story - from her childhood in post-war England and her arrival in the United States, to learning a secret about her family's identity and beyond. The hour-long celebration will include guest appearances by Bonnie's friends, family, artists, political leaders, and others who have witnessed her accomplishments and challenges first-hand. These remembrances will be interspersed with performances by professional actors and students currently enrolled in Imagination Stage classes.

Producing Artistic Director, and Fogel's successor, Janet Stanford, said "Bonnie's extraordinary impact on the cultural opportunities for ALL young people in our region is impossible to capture in a sentence. That is why this tribute event brings together the voices and perspectives of many friends, family members, colleagues, politicians, and supporters to create a composite portrait of this multi-award-winning visionary and leader. Her story is full of trials and triumphs. However well you know Bonnie, prepare to be surprised and learn more on February 20."

Proceeds from this event will benefit Imagination Stage's theatre and arts education programs that are especially important in the wake of disrupted schedules, social distancing, and unexpected change. These challenges have created hardships for all families but have especially affected young people who were already facing hardships before the pandemic. Donations for this momentous occasion are now being accepted, anchored by a generous Producer Level sponsorship from long-time Imagination Stage patrons Jessica Boger and Greg Rapawy.

"Bonnie has the very rare ability to see the world as it should be and then work tirelessly to achieve her vision" said Imagination Stage Board President, Patrick O'Neil. "Throughout Bonnie's impressive career, she has amassed an army of genuine friends and supporters who appreciate her for instilling her hope, creativity, and compassion into our lives. We hope you will join us to celebrate the woman who has enriched the lives of young people for over forty years and to ensure her organization may continue to do so for generations to come."

The evening will also highlight the organization's Theatre for Change initiative, which includes programs that use theatre productions and educational workshops to bridge cultural divides and lift up underrepresented, young voices. Theatre for Change programming exemplifies Bonnie's vision for theatre as a tool for change, inclusion, and education.

Kim Barnette, Imagination Stage DC Board President said "I am thrilled to celebrate the magnificent Bonnie Fogel and her decades of commitment to improving the lives of children and their communities through arts education. Her passion is truly contagious! This is evidenced through her dedication to Theatre for Change. Through this initiative, Imagination Stage DC promotes powerful work that captures young voices and portrays life circumstances to encourage empathy and healthy discussion amongst people from all walks of life."

This event is free and open to all. Registration is required

and the organization hopes attendees will consider adding a donation to help support Imagination Stage's theatre and arts education programs. Sponsorships for the Celebration are also available and sponsors will receive a special Celebration-at-Home Kit that includes a three-course dinner catered by Ridgewells Catering, among other items.

Event Link: https://imaginationstage.org/a-celebration-of-bonnie-fogel/