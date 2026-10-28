Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
INTO THE WOODS Will Open at CCBC Catonsville in November
The production is directed by Jen Ring with musical direction by Charlotte Evans and scenic design by G. Maurice Conn.
CCBC Arts will present “Into the Woods,” music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine, Nov. 12 - 16 in the Center for the Arts, Theatre at CCBC Catonsville, 800 S. Rolling Road.
“Into the Woods” intertwines beloved fairy-tale characters in a magical, witty and heartfelt musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. As wishes come true, unexpected consequences unfold, revealing that "happily ever after" is only the beginning. Audiences will encounter Cinderella as she flees the ball, Jack on his giant beanstalk adventure, Little Red Riding Hood off to Grandmother's house, and the Baker and his Wife seeking to lift a Witch's curse. Filled with unforgettable songs, humor, and powerful storytelling, “Into the Woods” is a timeless adventure for audiences of all ages.
CONTENT WARNING: This show contains dark and adult themes drawn from classic fairy tales. Recommended for ages 10 and up.
Performance times include:
- November 12, 16 at 11 a.m.
- November 13, 14 at 7 p.m.
- November 15 at 3 p.m. (ASL interpreted)
CCBC Arts' production “Into the Woods” is directed by Jen Ring, with musical direction by Charlotte Evans and Homeretta Ayala as pre-production choral coach. Scenic, lighting design, properties, and technical direction by G. Maurice “Moe” Conn. Costumes are by Stephanie Parks, and sound design is by MaeAnn Ross. Damon Krometis and Kauscha Howard are the production coordinators, Jacinda Pintuck is the stage manager, and Miranda Martinez is the assistant stage manager.
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