Howard County Center for the Arts Reopens with New Exhibit

The Howard County Arts Council has announced that the Howard County Center for the Arts, which has been closed to the public since mid-March due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, will reopen with limited summer hours beginning July 7. The Arts Council's main gallery will reopen July 21 for Resident Visual Artists Exhibit 2020, which will be on display through August 15, 2020.

In its 36th year at the Arts Council, Resident Visual Artists Exhibit 2020 features recent work created by artists with studios at the Center for the Arts: James Adkins, Joan Bevelaqua, Sara Engel, Myungsook Ryu Kim, Art Landerman, Charlotte Mann, Diana Marta, Joyce Ritter, Jereme Scott, Andrei Trach, Jamie Travers, and Mary Jo Tydlacka. The artists work in a variety of media including oil and watercolor painting, drawing, fiber art, installation art, and stained glass.

The summer hours for the Center for the Arts are as follows: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1-7pm and Saturdays from 10am-2pm. In an effort to comply with state and local government guidelines restricting large public gatherings, the Arts Council will not host an in-person reception for this exhibit. Instead, the public is invited to attend a Virtual Cocktail Hour with HCCA Resident Artists on July 31 from 6-7pm via Zoom. Artists will be discussing their artwork in the exhibit and their residency experience, and audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions. Sign-up details will be available on the Current Exhibits page of the Arts Council website at hocoarts.org.

All visitors to the Center for the Arts are expected to observe the guidelines and restrictions put in place by the Arts Council to help limit the spread of COVID-19. These guidelines may be found at hocoarts.org/covid19.

For more information about Howard County Arts Council programs and exhibits, call 410-313-ARTS (2787) or visit hocoarts.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You