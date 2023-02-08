Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Howard County Arts Council Offers Fun and Creative Summer Camp Programming in 2023! 

Campers must be at least 5 years of age by September 1, 2023 to be eligible for summer camp. 

Feb. 08, 2023  

Howard County Arts Council Offers Fun and Creative Summer Camp Programming in 2023! 

Registration has begun for the Howard County Arts Council's Visual and Performing Arts Summer Camps at the Howard County Center for the Arts in Ellicott City. Camps are open to the public, regardless of residency in Howard County, for students entering grades K-7. Campers must be at least 5 years of age by September 1, 2023 to be eligible for summer camp.

Campers are grouped by age and may enroll for a full-day or half-day. Before-care beginning at 8am and after-care until 6pm are also available. Students may select from a wide range of age-appropriate visual and performing arts camps, including What is Color?, Sing, Dance, Act!, Comic Art and Cartooning, Art Comes Alive Onstage!, and much more. Camps conclude with an exhibit or performance of student work on the last day of each camp session. The Arts Council employs experienced teachers, each of whom is supported by 1-3 camp counselors and volunteers.

Summer camps begin June 26 and run in one-week sessions through August 25, 2023. Registration is available online at hocoarts.org/camp or by phone at 410-313-2787. Families are encouraged to register early.

The Howard County Center for the Arts is a multi-disciplinary space including 14 resident artists' studios, two professional galleries, a dance studio, the black box theatre for performing arts, and the offices of the Howard County Arts Council, Ballet Mobile, The Columbia Orchestra, and Columbia Pro Cantare.




