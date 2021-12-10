Howard County Arts Council Announces Second Cycle of Fiscal Year 2022 Artists-in-Education Grants

The Howard County Arts Council has announced its second cycle of Fiscal Year 2022 Artists-in-Education grants. Five Howard County public schools will receive the grants, which must be matched, in support of artist residencies during the 2021-2022 school year.

Artists-in-Education Project Grants are a partnership between the Arts Council and local Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) to place professional artists in residence at Howard County schools to help students foster creative expression. For the second cycle of FY2022, $9,771 in funding was awarded to the following schools:

Dunloggin MS PTA $3,257 10-day Shakespeare residency with Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Ellicott Mills MS PTA $1,585 5-day Shakespeare residency with Baltimore Shakespeare Factory Hammond MS PTA $1,614 5-day Shakespeare residency with Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Patapsco MS PTA $1,658 5-day Shakespeare residency with Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Patuxent Valley MS PTSA $1,658 5-day Shakespeare residency with Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

Howard County Arts Council grants are awarded on the basis of artistic merit, ability of the applicant to carry out the project, and level of service to the community. Grants are made through a competitive process in which applications are reviewed by an advisory panel made up of academics and artists representing a variety of disciplines. Grant award recommendations are then reviewed and approved by the Howard County Arts Council Board of Directors.

The Arts Council's grant program is supported through grants from the Howard County government and the Maryland State Arts Council as well as through the Howard County Arts Council's own foundation, corporate, and individual giving initiatives.