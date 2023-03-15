Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Howard Community College's Dance Concert Features Students, Faculty, and Guest Artists

Performances run March 30 through April 1, 2023.

Mar. 15, 2023  

The Howard Community College's (HCC) dance program will present "Dance Company," an annual dance concert in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre, March 30 - April 1, 2023. This concert will have a unique perspective for the audience who will watch the production from all sides (in the round). The program features choreography by HCC faculty and guest artists and performances by HCC dance students and guest artists.

In the concert, choreographers integrate multiple ideas with a wide range of dance styles from contemporary modern to hip hop, ballet, and jazz. Guest artists Ama and Chris Law of Project Charma explore personal experiences and feelings about identity. Liz Quiñones, artistic director of Kinetics Dance, presents a work about the struggles surrounding immigration. Ryan Bailey offers a look at emotional transformation choreographed to songs of the 70s. HCC dance faculty Elizabeth Higgins and Darion Smith contribute their own works with original music compositions by Ricky Jefferson, music coordinator of dance at HCC, and Christian Cherry, musician and dance chair at the University of Oregon. Assistant artistic director and company manager, Alex J. Krebs, brings the evening together with transitions that allow the program to flow nonstop, from one piece into the other.

Performances take place on Thursday, March 30; Friday, March 31; and Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. There is a 2 p.m. matinee on Friday, March 31. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for students, seniors, and the military. Recommended for ages 14+.

For more information, visit www.howardcc.edu/dancecompanyconcert.

The Horowitz Center Box Office is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 12 - 4 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to performance times. Visit the box office in person or speak with an attendant by phone at 443-518-1500, email at boxoffice@howardcc.edu, or visit www.howardcc.edu/boxoffice for more information.




