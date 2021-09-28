Hippodrome Foundation Announces Final Stage Of France-Merrick Performing Arts Center Construction

The Hippodrome Foundation, Inc. has announced the commencement of an $18.6 million renovation and revitalization project of the M&T Bank Pavilion at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. The M&T Bank Pavilion project marks the final phase of the renovation of the complex and will convert the currently underutilized space into one of Maryland's newest state-of-the-art flexible community event and performance spaces.

Construction is expected to commence this fall and will take 13 months. When complete in early 2023, the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center - home to the new M&T Bank Pavilion and the legendary Hippodrome Theatre - will seat more than 3,200 people, collectively, host hundreds of events per year, accommodate a number of touring and regionally produced productions and become a center for community events on Baltimore's Westside.

"The Hippodrome Theatre has provided millions of quality of life experiences for Maryland residents by bringing Broadway close to home, providing an economic boost for the state and city and serving as an arts education anchor for the tens of thousands of students we've helped over the past 16 years. Virtually all of these opportunities have been provided at no cost to the students," said Wally Pinkard, Chairman of HFI. "This new space will allow the Foundation to provide even more educational programming and diverse arts presentations while offering an accessible, more affordable rental space for smaller cultural organizations. It's a winner."

HFI has selected Whiting-Turner as the construction company of record and major contributors include the State of Maryland, the France-Merrick Foundation, the Abell Foundation, M&T Bank as well as several local foundations, corporate and individual supporters. The new performing arts space will join the variety of development already in progress on the Westside including the new Lexington Market and the University of Maryland, Baltimore's Prosper on Fayette.

"The new M&T Bank Pavilion will be the perfect complement to the crown jewel that is the Hippodrome Theatre," said Olive Waxter, Executive Director of HFI. "We're thrilled to have a new space to expand our services to the community."

For more information, visit www.hippodromefoundation.org/encore.