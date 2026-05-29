Highwire Improv to Host Weekend of Live Comedy With Performers From Across the Region
Groups including IMPORTANT SCREWS, CIRCLE BACK, and HEIST HEIST BABY will take the Highwire Improv stage.
Highwire Improv is packed this weekend with a lineup of live comedy and tickets are just $10. No script required, just your laughs! Performers arefrom Baltimore, Lancaster, Harrisburg, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
FRIDAY, MAY 29 | Shows at 7, 8 & 9 PM
Kick things off at 7 p.m. with the anything-goes energy of Important Screws and the philosophy-meets-floor-crawling duo Mohan and Millie. At 8 p.m., Three Is A Crowd mines the crowd for juicy stories to fuel their comedy, followed by Chronic Pain turning life's everyday aches into laughs. Cap the night at 9 p.m. with Circle Back's sharp, high-energy take on capitalism and corporate culture. Whether it's a date night or a night out with friends, Friday at Highwire is the move.
SATURDAY, MAY 30 | Shows at 2, 6, 7 & 8 PM
Saturday is a full day of comedy. Start with a FREE 2 p.m. matinee featuring five teams, including Pennsylvania's character duo Hippie & Frenchie, the unexpected comedy of Plot Twist, the musical storytelling of FACT, the true-life chaos of Forgetful Squirrels, and the D.C.-based time-bending Heist Heist Baby. The evening heats up at 6 p.m. with the lovably silly Twig! and the irrepressible Feral Bachelor Party. The 7 and 8 p.m. hours belong to Harrisburg's funniest people as we cement our I-83 connection. At 7 p.m., we have Lil Stinkers and the perfectly-paired Four of Hearts before we close out the night at 8 p.m. with Girl's Trip and the fierce, funny Unshushed Sisters.
SUNDAY, MAY 31 | Show at 3 PM
Wrap up your weekend the right way. Short Ribs bring fan-favorite improv games to the stage, and the duo Marshmallow and Sour serves up a summer-memory-fueled comedy set that's equal parts sweet and sharp. It's the perfect Sunday afternoon reset.
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SWAN LAKE by The United European Ballet Company
The Maryland Theatre (10/22-10/22)
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The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (7/25-7/25)
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The Tale of Cymbeline
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (6/12-7/19)
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A Midsummer Night's Dream
Compass Rose Theater (7/31-8/09)
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Sleeping Beauty: The Time Traveler
Adventure Theatre MTC (6/18-8/23)
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As You Like It
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (6/25-6/28)
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Deathtrap
Cockpit in Court (7/24-8/02)
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Curtains
Robert E. Kauffman Theater (7/10-7/19)
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Hamilton (Angelica Company)
France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/28)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (10/25-11/01)