Highwire Improv to Host Weekend of Live Comedy With Performers From Across the Region

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Highwire Improv is packed this weekend with a lineup of live comedy and tickets are just $10. No script required, just your laughs! Performers arefrom Baltimore, Lancaster, Harrisburg, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

Kick things off at 7 p.m. with the anything-goes energy of Important Screws and the philosophy-meets-floor-crawling duo Mohan and Millie. At 8 p.m., Three Is A Crowd mines the crowd for juicy stories to fuel their comedy, followed by Chronic Pain turning life's everyday aches into laughs. Cap the night at 9 p.m. with Circle Back's sharp, high-energy take on capitalism and corporate culture. Whether it's a date night or a night out with friends, Friday at Highwire is the move.

Saturday is a full day of comedy. Start with a FREE 2 p.m. matinee featuring five teams, including Pennsylvania's character duo Hippie & Frenchie, the unexpected comedy of Plot Twist, the musical storytelling of FACT, the true-life chaos of Forgetful Squirrels, and the D.C.-based time-bending Heist Heist Baby. The evening heats up at 6 p.m. with the lovably silly Twig! and the irrepressible Feral Bachelor Party. The 7 and 8 p.m. hours belong to Harrisburg's funniest people as we cement our I-83 connection. At 7 p.m., we have Lil Stinkers and the perfectly-paired Four of Hearts before we close out the night at 8 p.m. with Girl's Trip and the fierce, funny Unshushed Sisters.

Wrap up your weekend the right way. Short Ribs bring fan-favorite improv games to the stage, and the duo Marshmallow and Sour serves up a summer-memory-fueled comedy set that's equal parts sweet and sharp. It's the perfect Sunday afternoon reset.

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