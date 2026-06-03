Highwire Improv to Host Three-Day Comedy Weekend in Baltimore's Highlandtown

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Highwire Improv will present a three-day comedy lineup at The Highwire Center in Baltimore, featuring free and ticketed shows including the Highwire Repertory debut and more.

Tickets are just $10, but they have free shows on Friday and Sunday. First Friday starts with a FREE Baltimore Holy S#!t show before Malik and Rasheed take over the stage at 7 p.m. ImprovScape closes out the night with guest artist Perryn Morris.

On Saturday, their first Pride mashup team joins Pocket Mice at 6 p.m. before Big Worm and Scrapple reign chaos on The Highwire Center stage at 7 p.m. Get your D&D improv fix with Frederick's Oh Crit! at 8 p.m.

A two-pack of shows to end the weekend on Sunday. At 3 p.m., Extra Credit and musical mavens Check This Out hit the stag. Our Highwire repertory teams debut at 5:30 p.m. for a FREE/Pay What You Can show.

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