Highwire Improv to Host Three-Day Comedy Weekend in Baltimore's Highlandtown
Baltimore Holy S#!t, Malik and Rasheed, and ImprovScape headline the lineup.
Highwire Improv will present a three-day comedy lineup at The Highwire Center in Baltimore, featuring free and ticketed shows including the Highwire Repertory debut and more.
Tickets are just $10, but they have free shows on Friday and Sunday. First Friday starts with a FREE Baltimore Holy S#!t show before Malik and Rasheed take over the stage at 7 p.m. ImprovScape closes out the night with guest artist Perryn Morris.
On Saturday, their first Pride mashup team joins Pocket Mice at 6 p.m. before Big Worm and Scrapple reign chaos on The Highwire Center stage at 7 p.m. Get your D&D improv fix with Frederick's Oh Crit! at 8 p.m.
A two-pack of shows to end the weekend on Sunday. At 3 p.m., Extra Credit and musical mavens Check This Out hit the stag. Our Highwire repertory teams debut at 5:30 p.m. for a FREE/Pay What You Can show.
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Weird Al Yankovic at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion (8/02-8/02)
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The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (8/15-8/15)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (10/25-11/01)
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Oregon Trail Live
The Highwire Center (6/12-6/27)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (10/25-11/01)
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Variations on Silence
Rapid Lemon Productions (7/10-7/26)
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A Beautiful Noise
France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (6/23-6/28)
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SWAN LAKE by The United European Ballet Company
The Maryland Theatre (10/22-10/22)
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Curtains
Robert E. Kauffman Theater (7/10-7/19)
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Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/28)