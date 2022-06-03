HEDY! THE LIFE & INVENTIONS OF HEDY LAMARR Announced at PortFringe

PortFringe 2022 presents The Maine Award Winner of the 2021 Reykjavík Fringe, HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr on June 14, 15 & 18, 2022 in East Bayside, Portland, ME.

Fulbright Specialist and NYC artist Heather Massie will deliver the Maine debut of her 22x Award-Winning, Internationally Acclaimed New York City show.

The show celebrates the unexpected scientific genius of Viennese-born Hollywood screen siren and inventor Hedy Lamarr. Known as the 'Most Beautiful Woman in the World', Lamarr spent her spare time in Hollywood inventing technology for torpedoes during WWII. Also known as Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology, her invention is used today in cell phones, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth.

Portraying 30+ characters in this solo play, Massie enchants the audience as Hedy Lamarr, along with Jimmy Stewart, Bette Davis, Louis B Mayer, and more! Hedy is summoned to unearth the truth behind how a glamorous actress could create an invention which launched today's wireless technology revolution!