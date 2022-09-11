Gettysburg Community Theatre Opens THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW LIVE 2ND EDITION

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the only year-round community theatre in Adams County, will present their production of The Carol Burnett Show LIVE on stage 2nd Edition September 9 & 16 at 7pm, September 10, 11, 17, & 18 at 2pm, and also streaming on demand any time September 23-25, 2022.

"This production is different from last year's production of the same title", says GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr, "and there are still even more comedy sketches we have yet to perform from the very large collection provided to us by Carol Burnett and her producer of the hit tv series."

In 2019, Carol Burnett became the first recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, an honorary Golden Globe Award bestowed for outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen. This performance is made possible with special permission from Pioneer Drama Service who is the sole source for the scripts of The Carol Burnett Show. Associate producer Robert Wright and the entire staff of The Carol Burnett Show are donating their share of profits from the sale of this comedy material to the Navajo Indian Children's Scholarship Trust.

The entire cast of The Carol Burnett Show LIVE at GCT is made up of ages 55+ actors who have rehearsed for months under the direction of Lauraday Kelley who is a veteran of many GCT productions both as an actor and director.

"Covid has continued to be a challenge, however, this great cast has persevered", says Kelley, "and has put together an amazing show. They've made the Director's job easy with their enthusiasm and dedication."

When streaming rights and funding is available, GCT will secure a license not just for live performance rights but streaming as well so that patrons can buy a streaming ticket online and view the professionally recorded performance from their computer or ipad if they are unable to see the show in person. Streaming theatre performances are made possible in part by the Adams County Arts Council STAR Grant, which is funded in part by the Borough Of Gettysburg, the Adams County Commissioners, and The Robert C Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust.

The cast of The Carol Burnett Show LIVE 2nd Edition under the direction of Lauraday Kelley from Gettysburg includes: Lydia Mayberry from Fayetteville, Joan MacLean, Diane Chamless, Jacqueline Lee, James O'Dell Jr, Roger Dalrymple, Mary Miner, Shane Miller, Marilyn Miller, from Gettysburg, Stephanie Roelker from York Springs, Lynn Dowling from New Oxford, and Dave Miller from Hanover, with crew members Alison Intravia from Gettysburg, and Sean Metcalf from Hanover.

Discounted rate tickets can be purchased on the theatre's website for $15 and tickets at the door can be purchased for $20. GCT is a non-profit 501c3 organization located at 49 York Street within the first block of Lincoln Square in Gettysburg. The Race Horse Alley Parking Garage is one block from the theatre just off of N. Stratton Street. Other upcoming performances at GCT include Mostly Broadway Cabaret 7pm September 17th where the 2023 Season will be announced and ticket proceeds will go to the GCT Scholarships, Xanadu the musical will perform October 6-16, Improv Comedy Show 7pm November 5, and Honk! the Ugly Duckling musical (The Penguin Project) will perform November 11-20. More information can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org or by calling 717-334-2692.

GCT Mission Statement:

To inspire creativity and confidence, provide cultural enrichment, and instill a love of the theatre arts in people of ALL ages and abilities through quality education and performance.