Fells Point Corner Theatre Opens Fall Season With MACHINAL 

Fells Point Corner Theatre will open their Season of Rebellion on September 6th with the much lauded but rarely produced American classic Machinal, by Sophie Treadwell, running September 6 - 29, 2024.

With its season of rebellion, FPCT is choosing to engage in art that is in conversation with the difficult questions of our time, featuring powerful plays about action in the face of injustice.

“Let's take risks and the harder road,” says Artistic Director Kimberley Lynne. “We have that history here at FPCT.” We hope our audiences will be as thrilled to experience this season of rebellion as we are honored to present it.

Depicting one woman's rebellion against her husband and society, this all-too-relevant expressionist drama explores the “machine” that oppresses women, societally and judicially. Sophie Treadwell was a Mexican American social-activist, suffragette, actor, playwright and international journalist; she covered World War I as a foreign correspondent and she was the only journalist to interview revolutionary Pancho Villa. As a journalist, Treadwell covered the sensationalized case of Ruth Snyder, who murdered her husband and was publicly executed in the electric chair. Although written almost a century ago, Machinal is a stark, magnetic play that chillingly shows how female criminality is depicted. Often included on historic lists of best American plays*, Machinal is frequently cited as a quintessential example of expressionist drama. It entered the public domain in January of 2024.

Director Deirdre McAllister is a long time FPCT member who previously helmed Love and Information in 2019 at FPCT. She's an interdisciplinary theatre artist and educator with a passion for experimental, collaborative work. She has experience teaching and directing at the high school and collegiate level as well as directing and performing in community and professional productions. She is currently pursuing coursework to become a registered drama therapist. Benni Rose and Jarod Hanson serve as Stage Manager and Movement Coach respectively.

The talented ensemble includes Adrian Bagaric, Melissa Banister, Will Beckstrom, Andy Belt, Eric Boelsche, Niki Jay, Brooke Kemph, Autumn Koehnlein, Matthew Lindsay Payne, Mae Philippe-Auguste, and Pablo Akira Richter. The design and production team includes Jaedyn Arrington (Lighting Design), Justin Nepomuceno (Set Design), Shawna Potter (Intimacy Direction), Karen Saar (Costume Design), and Ben Craig, (Sound Design). The show is being produced for FPCT by Brad Norris, J Purnell Hargrove, and Laura Malkus.

This play contains adult themes and potentially triggering content. It is most suitable for audience members aged 14+. Specific content warning information can be obtained by emailing the box office at support@fpct.org. Haze, herbal cigarettes and flashing lights will be used.

For tickets and additional information about these performances, please visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/38987e9c/zPVQh2YIFE6rxAn2rJSI4Q?u=http://www.fpct.org/ or call (410) 878-0228. Flex passes and group discounts are available.

