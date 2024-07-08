Fall 2024 Art Music Theatre Programs Lectures and Events Set For McDaniel College

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



McDaniel College will offer a variety of art, music, theatre, and other events during the fall of 2024.

All events and exhibitions at McDaniel College are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. McDaniel College is located at 2 College Hill, Westminster, Maryland.

For more information about McDaniel College, visit www.mcdaniel.edu.

Art Exhibitions:

The Esther Prangley Rice Gallery is located in Peterson Hall at McDaniel College. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. For more information, call 410-857-2595.

Questioning the Photograph: Works by Sarah Hood Salomon

Thursday, Aug. 29-Friday, Oct. 11

Reception: Thursday, Aug. 29, 7-8:30 p.m.

A solo exhibition of sculptural photography by award-winning photographer Sarah Hood Salomon.

Salomon is a fine art photographer, photography judge, curator, educator, and author. Her work, which challenges the definition of a photograph, explores its dimensions, and questions its ability to represent the everchanging nature of the world, has been exhibited in numerous solo and group shows across the United States. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College and a Master of Fine Arts in Photography from Main Media College. Visit www.sarahhoodsalomon.com to learn more about Salomon.

Chris Mona: Recent Solo Projects & Collaborative Projects with Helen Frederick

Thursday, Oct. 17-Friday, Dec. 13

Reception: Thursday, Oct. 17, 7-8:30 p.m.

This solo exhibition features works by Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) professor Chris Mona, including printmaking projects done in collaboration with Pyramid Atlantic Art Center founder Helen Frederick, who he began collaborating with in 2023.

Mona, who also directs the Printmaking Studio at AACC, has received a grant from the Artists Space in New York and two artist awards from the Maryland State Arts Council. His work in painting, printmaking, drawing, and digital media is in public collections and has been shown internationally, nationally, and regionally. Mona earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1983 from the University of Virginia and a Master of Fine Arts in 1985 from Pratt Institute. More information about Mona is available at www.chrismona.com.

Visiting Artist Lecture:

For more information, call 410-857-2595.

Matt Klos

Thursday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m.

Peterson Hall, Room 104

McDaniel’s Art department presents a guest artist lecture by painter Matt Klos, professor of visual arts at Anne Arundel Community College and co-director of Exeter Gallery in Baltimore. Klos graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Columbus College of Art and Design and received his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Maryland, College Park. He is a recipient of three Individual Artist Awards from the Maryland State Arts Council and his work has been featured in numerous group and solo exhibitions. Klos has served on panels and as a juror for exhibitions, residency programs, and awards and is a member of the collective Perceptual Painters and Zeuxis. For more information about Klos, visit www.mattklos.com.

Music Concerts/Recitals:

For more information, call 410-857-2552, unless otherwise noted.

Monday Night Music

Monday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall

McDaniel College music department faculty members Mindy Niles on oboe, David Duree on clarinet, and Robert Sirois on bassoon, who make up The Encore Chamber Winds, along with pianist Rachel Andrews, perform period chamber music selections, including various combinations of quartets, trios, and duets for woodwinds and piano.

Monday Night Music

Monday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall

Senior Adjunct Lecturer Shelley Ensor, who directs the McDaniel College Gospel Choir, performs folk, blues, jazz, gospel, rock, and R&B selections.

Student Solo Recital

Friday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall

McDaniel College students perform vocal and piano solos, under the direction of music faculty members.

McDaniel for the Holidays

Sunday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

Baker Memorial Chapel

McDaniel College music faculty members and McDaniel students along with community guests perform a special seasonal concert.

Student African Drum Ensembles

Thursday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m.

Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center

Students in McDaniel College’s Student African Drum Ensembles perform, under the direction of senior adjunct lecturer Pape Demba “Paco” Samb, a Senegalese griot.

College Choir Concert

Sunday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m.

Baker Memorial Chapel

The McDaniel College Choir, under the direction of senior lecturer of music Kyle Engler, performs its fall concert featuring music from a variety of countries by diverse composers. The Green TerrorTones, the premier vocal ensemble at McDaniel, also performs.

Jazz Night

Thursday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Senior adjunct lecturer Tim Jenkins directs the concert featuring diverse styles of jazz, including classic big band swing, bebop, Latin, funk, jazz-rock, and classic blues.

College Band Concert

Friday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Directed by Linda Kirkpatrick, senior lecturer in music, the College Band features nearly 50 musicians, including McDaniel students, as well as McDaniel faculty members, band alumni, and community musicians, performing musical selections by contemporary composers, including several holiday selections.

Westminster Symphony Orchestra Concert

Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Linda Kirkpatrick, senior lecturer in music, directs the orchestra, which is composed of McDaniel and Carroll Community College students, as well as music faculty and community musicians. Selections include Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica” and the premiere of cellist Collin David’s “Hours:24.”

Gospel Choir Concert

Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

McDaniel College’s Gospel Choir performs traditional and contemporary gospel music with surprise selections, under the direction of senior adjunct lecturer Shelley Ensor.

Theatre Performances:

Performances are in WMC Alumni Hall. For ticket information, call 410-857-2448.

*Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde

Thursday, Oct. 3-Saturday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Dorothy Elderdice Studio Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Note: the show contains adult material and is intended for mature audiences

McDaniel College’s theatre arts department presents a depiction of Moisés Kaufman’s thrilling drama based on the true events surrounding the downfall of the renowned playwright and author Oscar Wilde. Michael Chamberlin serves as the guest director.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students, seniors (over 60), active military members and veterans, as well as those with a McDaniel College ID.

*Measure for Measure

Thursday, Nov. 21-Saturday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Note: the show contains adult material and is intended for mature audiences

Adjunct lecturer Richard Sautter directs the McDaniel College theatre arts department’s production of William Shakespeare’s darkest comedy, which explores love, power, criminal justice, and sexual blackmail.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors (over 60), active military members and veterans, students, as well as those with a McDaniel College ID.

Lectures:

Phi Beta Kappa Lecture: “Slavery in Two Worlds: East Africans in the Atlantic and Indian Ocean”

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall

The annual Phi Beta Kappa lecture features Kristina Richardson, the John L. Nau III Professor of the History and Principles of Democracy and Professor of History and Middle Eastern and South Asian Languages and Cultures at the University of Virginia. Richardson specializes in histories of non-elite groups in the Middle East. Call 410-857-2530 for more information.

Holloway Lecture with bestselling author and humorist Gina Barreca

Thursday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall

A presentation by bestselling author and humorist Gina Barreca, a feminist scholar and the Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor of English at the University of Connecticut.Call 410-857-2530 for more information.

Others:

ODEI Open House

Thursday, Sept. 12, 3-6 p.m.

Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Roj Student Center

Learn more about McDaniel College’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, its programs, staff, and how to get involved. Call 410-857-2459 or email odei@mcdaniel.edu for more information.

Hispanic & LatinX Heritage Month

Monday, Sept. 30, 11:30 a.m.

Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Roj Student Center

McDaniel College’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion hosts an educational celebration of Hispanic and LatinX culture, history, and communities. Call 410-857-2459 or email odei@mcdaniel.edu for more information.

*Hispano-Latinx Alliance Gala

Friday, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m.

Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center

McDaniel College’s Hispano-Latinx Alliance student organization celebrates Hispanic & LatinX Heritage Month with lively dances, delicious food, and more. Tickets are required and can be purchased by calling 410-857-2459 or emailing odei@mcdaniel.edu.

LGBTQIA+ History Month

Friday, Oct. 11, 11:30 a.m.

Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Roj Student Center

McDaniel College’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion hosts a celebration for National Coming Out Day. Call 410-857-2459 or email odei@mcdaniel.edu for more information.

*McDaniel College Athletics Hall of Fame Celebration

Friday, Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m.

Campus

McDaniel College’s Alumni Association honors alumni athletes who personify the college’s tradition of excellence with the Athletics Hall of Fame awards. Visit www.mcdaniel.edu/homecoming2024 to purchase tickets or for more information.

McDaniel College Homecoming

Saturday, Nov. 2

Kenneth R. Gill Stadium

McDaniel College alumni, families and friends are invited to cheer on the Green Terror while participating in McDaniel’s unique tailgating tradition. Learn more at www.mcdaniel.edu/homecoming2024.

Parent and Family Weekend

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 15-17

Campus

Current McDaniel families are invited to join their students for events and programs showcasing life on the Hill. Visit www.mcdaniel.edu/familyweekend2024 for more information.

Undergraduate Awards Ceremony

Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.

Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center

Current McDaniel College seniors, juniors, and sophomores are honored for academic achievement and leadership. Visit www.mcdaniel.edu/familyweekend2024 for more information.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 11:30 a.m.

Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Roj Student Center

Join McDaniel College’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in honoring individuals with disabilities by promoting awareness, understanding, and support of their rights and well-being. Call 410-857-2459 or email odei@mcdaniel.edu for more information.

Admissions Events:

Prospective undergraduate students are invited to experience and see all that McDaniel College has to offer. Register at www.mcdaniel.edu/visit or call 800-638-5005.

Game Day for Green Terrors

Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.

Campus

Experience McDaniel College’s Homecoming while learning more about what it means to be a Green Terror.

Discover McDaniel Day

Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.

Campus

Prospective undergraduate students are invited to learn how to navigate the college admissions and financial aid process, while meeting and mingling with campus representatives and current students.

Comments