Everyman Theatre Unveils Pay-What-You-Choose Performances

In keeping with its Everyman for Everyone mission, Everyman Theatre announces the expansion of its Pay-What-You-Choose (PWYC) program.

Beginning with THE LION IN WINTER, eight PWYC tickets are now available for every performance. Located in row A, these Eight in A seats are available for purchase at www.everymantheatre.org and at the box office. Patrons can see a show for as little as $1 when they purchase in-person or over the phone. Those purchasing these seats online will find designated price levels from which to choose, beginning at $3. Standard box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10am until 4pm, and Saturdays from 12pm until 4pm. Learn more at https://link.zixcentral.com/u/7bc7611d/pp-l2ZRJ7RG1bIAvUabuwQ?u=https%3A%2F%2Feverymantheatre.org%2Fplays-events%2Fevents%2Fpay-what-you-choose%2F.

Traditionally, Everyman Theatre has designated the final dress rehearsal performance on the Sunday prior to the start of previews as its Pay What You Choose performance. Providing PWYC seating at all performances increases the availability of accessible pricing throughout the run of a show and removes pricing as a barrier to access.

"Introducing the Eight in A program brings me such great joy and pride," shares Managing Director Marissa LaRose. "Everyman exists for the community and this is one more way to make sure we're providing an entry point for everyone. To have great seats reserved at a Pay-What-You-Choose pricepoint for every single performance is a testament to our commitment to truly be a theatre for everyone in Baltimore. We're putting out a big welcome mat to the community to join us!"

Set during Christmas 1183, THE LION IN WINTER tells the wickedly amusing tale of King Henry II (played by Resident Company Member Jefferson A. Russell); his imprisoned queen, Eleanor of Aquitaine (played by Resident Company Member Deborah Hazlett); and their three entitled, double-dealing sons who vie for the throne. Best known for the film adaptation starring Peter O'Toole and Katharine Hepburn, this viciously funny drama filled with betrayal, treachery, and yes, love, is a high-stakes chess game where the rules constantly change and no one is spared the sword. As Eleanor puts it, "Every family has its ups and downs," and this royal family is no exception. Directed by Everyman Founder and Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi, THE LION IN WINTER runs October 18 - November 13.

The Pay-What-You-Choose expansion compliments the accessibility initiatives Everyman champions, including:

Everyman C.A.R.E.S. (Committee on Anti-Racism, Equity, and Solidarity), which works towards an equitable, diverse, and inclusive atmosphere at every level of the organization

Childcare Matinee, providing an on-site arts class for 3-12-year olds while caretakers enjoy a matinee performance, with Pay-What-You-Choose options

TNT: Theatre Night for Teens, with $10 event tickets including a meal and conversation with artists before the show

$10 student tickets for all shows with valid student ID

Scholarship and Pay-What-You-Choose options available for all Everyman classes

Hand-held closed-captioning devices and assisted listening devices available at every performance

American Sign Language interpretation, audio-described services, and touch tours are available by request

Everyman Theatre is supported in part by grants from The Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org), The Citizens of Baltimore County, and Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.