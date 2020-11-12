Everyman Theatre To Postpone In-Person Performances Until After New Year; Launches Digital Performances

Queens Girl, Black in the Green Mountains, and Queens Girl trilogy pack available digitally beginning November 30.

Everyman Theatre has announced that in-person performances originally scheduled to begin on Thursday, Nov. 19 have been cancelled.

Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi and Managing Director Marissa LaRose have determined, along with Actor's Equity Association (the union that represents actors and stage managers), that the theatre company - celebrating its 30th anniversary season - will be unable to move forward with any in-person option for this production.

Single tickets for at-home access to Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains, the Queens Girl Trilogy package (consisting of the two previously-produced plays Queens Girl in the World and Queens Girl in Africa as well as the Everyman Theatre-commissioned newest work, Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains), and Queens Girls: An Inside Look, an artists' talk featuring playwright Caleen Sinnette Jennings, Director Paige Hernandez, and the three actors who portrayed the title character - Dawn Ursula, Erika Rose, and Felicia Curry) are currently available by calling 410.752.2208 or visiting everymantheatre.org. In-home viewing access for all three Queens Girl productions begins on Nov. 30.

Given the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country and the tightening restrictions in Baltimore City and across Maryland, Everyman is shifting to an at-home filmed experience for Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains rather than cancelling the production entirely, out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of our patrons, artists, and staff.

According to LaRose, "Being a one-person show, we thought Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains presented the perfect opportunity to cautiously transition back to live theatre. We've taken extensive steps to ensure patron safety, as well as the safety of our staff and artists and will continue to work closely with the union and local and state officials, to navigate a safe reopening as soon as possible. We're still optimistic that we'll be able to open to the public again after the New Year and celebrate our 30th anniversary in-person."

QUEENS GIRL: Black in the Green Mountains, written by Caleen Sinnette Jennings and directed by Paige Hernandez, continues the coming of age story of Jacqueline Marie Butler. Felicia Curry, Everyman Theatre's newest Resident Company member, is featured in that role. For more information on the 30th anniversary season, the organization's COVID safety plan, and Frequently Asked Questions, call 410.752.2208 or visit Everyman Theatre: everymantheatre.org

