Endangered Species (theatre) Project Presents ROMEO & JULIET

Endangered Species (theatre) Project (ESP) will present Romeo & Juliet with Deaf artist Joshua M. Castille, a Broadway actor from the Tony Award nominated Spring Awakening, as Romeo. Joining Josh as Juliet is MD/VA/DC hearing actor Surasree Das. ESP Artistic Director, Christine Mosere, is directing the production with assistant direction by Deaf artist Neil Sprouse who also is the production's Director of Artistic Sign Language (DASL).

"I couldn't think of a better play to choose to headline our Frederick Shakespeare Festival," begins Christine Mosere, "I know most directors say this, regardless of when they are directing this beautiful tragedy, but it truly feels timelier than ever. Our country continues to feel deeply divided over ideologies while often ignoring the wishes of our greatest gift - the younger generation."

The set is being designed by Aaron Angello, with costumes designed by Tiffany Freeze and Sarah M. Walsh. Original music is composed by New York City actor, singer, composer, and award-winning filmmaker Garth Kravits.

Frederick, Maryland is the home of the Maryland School for the Deaf and has a robust Deaf community, but Deaf actors are notably absent from Frederick's theater stages. ESP is proud to have two Deaf actors as leads in our production.

The show is designed for a mixed hearing and Deaf audience with the shadow voices of Romeo and the Friar played by Joe Mucciolo and Greta Boeringer, respectively. ESP's DASL, Neil Sprouse, and director, Christine Mosere, spent close to a year adapting the script to accommodate both languages. The Delaplaine Foundation and the Maryland State Arts Council helped fund this adaptation. The evening will run about two and a half hours and will be presented at the Hodson Outdoor Theatre on the Hood College Campus in Frederick, Maryland.

Completing our ensemble and playing multiple roles are: Kailey Green, Marina Jensen, Stephen Kime, Sarah Leembruggen, Mallory Leembruggen, Charlotte Leembruggen, Darren Marquadt, and Daniel Stummerstay.

The production team includes ESP's Creative Director Aaron Angello as Set Designer and Fight Choreographer with Kailey Green and Mallory Shear. Our Dance Choreographers are Darren Marquardt and Kailey Green. Tabetha White is our Lighting Designer, Garth Kravits is our music composer, and Patrick Cole and Alecia Cole are our Lead Interpreters.

Romeo & Juliet by William Shakespeare

Directed by Christine Mosere

Assistant Direction (and Director of Artistic Sign Language) by Neal Sprouse

Starring: Joshua M. Castille and Surasree Das in the title roles

Gillian Shelly (Nurse)

Robert Leembruggen (Lord Capulet)

Jules Dameron (Deaf actor. Friar Lawrence)

Greta Boeringer (shadow voice of Friar Lawrence)

Joe Mucciolo (shadow voice of Romeo)

Jake Utes (Benvolio)

Mani Yangilmau (Mercutio)

Mallory Shear (Tybalt)

Jeffrey Fleming (Paris)



Playing multiple roles:

Kaily Green

Marina Jensen

Stephen Kime

Sarah Leembruggen

Mallory Leembruggen

Charlotte Leembruggen

Darren Marquadt

Daniel Stummerstay

Where: Hodson Outdoor Theatre in the North West area of the Hood College Campus - 410 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD (Rain/weather location: Rosenstock Building in the theatre at Hood College)

DATES:

Thursday 8/5 Preview @ 7:30 pm

Friday 8/6 Opening @ 7:30 pm

Sunday 8/8 @ 7:30 pm

Monday 8/9 & 8/16 @ 7:30 pm

Friday 8/13 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday 8/14 @ 8:30 pm (note time difference)

Sunday, 8/15 @ 7:30 pm

Monday 8/16 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets are pay-what-you-can, available from our website. We value all our patrons, regardless of whether you pay $0 or $2000. When you reserve your place in advance on our website we'll email you with an update if we have to move to our rain venue.

Box Office: 301-305-1405 or get your tickets online at www.esptheatre.org.

ALSO IN THE FESTIVAL: The Comedy of Errors (8/9 - 8/19) and a teen production of A Very Snappy Shakespearean Spoof Show the last week of July. More information and dates at www.esptheatre.org

Endangered Species theatre Project: Our mission is to bring enjoyment and understanding through live theatre that proactively focuses on diverse representation. ​Our goal is to engage our artists and our community in the universal human experience.