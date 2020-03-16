Endangered Species Theatre Project Postponing Show & Canceling Classes

Endangered Species (theatre) Project is postponing show and canceling classes due to Covid-19:



In the face of the current public health crisis and the need to help stop the spread of Covid-19 (Corona-Virus), we have decided to cancel our classes and postpone our production of The Awakening.



After reviewing Governor Hogan's Major Actions to Protect Public Health, and after discussions around the importance of social distancing, we are considering the safety of patrons, artists, staff, and volunteers with this decision.



We are hopefully projecting a new June show schedule and will keep you posted once we know if that is a possibility. Meanwhile, we want to shout out a HUGE thank you to the Frederick Arts Council, New Spire Arts, and Serendipity Market and More for hosting our rehearsals for this pasts month!



Endangered Species theatre Project is a community of people committed to bringing forgotten voices and under-represented artists to audiences-to you! A major purpose of what we do as a theatre is bring people together. Regardless of differences, we gather. That gathering-as audiences, as artists­-is becoming impossible in the face of the current crisis and we thank you for your patience as we work towards our future classes and production dates. What can you do?

If you currently hold tickets to a canceled class or performance, you will receive a refund and notice of said refund via email within the next two days. You can let us know if you do not receive the refund by emailing Christinem@test-p.org.

Whether it's us or another theatre and if you have the resources - you can donate to one of the local performing arts organizations that make our area so incredibly special. This is a devastating time for the arts (as it is for many others!) Now we need your support more than ever. A donation today is an investment in the future of this valuable work and in our community of actors.



You can donate to us (through our fiscal sponsor Fractured Atlas) below, or you can send a check made out to Endangered Species Theatre and mail it to our office at 511 Grant Place, Frederick, MD 21702. We now have our own 501(c)3 and all donations are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law.

DONATE HERE We (our Board, our artists, and our artisans) are looking forward to seeing you in the near future and bringing back our programming when this passes.





