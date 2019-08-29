ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' Comes to Adventure Theatre

Kicking off the 2019-2020 season is the musical based upon the award-winning series by Mo Willems, Elephant and Piggie's "We Are In A Play!" Directed by American University professor, Cara Gabriel (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day), kids' favorite delightfully dynamic duo pops off the page in a show about friendship, humor, and kindness. This production is recommended for all ages and begins public performances September 20, 2019. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or by calling 301.634.2270.

Gerald and Piggie are "bestus" friends, with Gerald taking care of all the worrying and Piggie living her best life. Piggie's even happier and more excited than usual. They're going to a party hosted by the Squirrelles! And so begins a day when anything is possible.

Chil Kong, Artistic Director of Adventure Theatre MTC, says, "What a joyous way to start my work at Adventure Theatre than with a show that showcases just that kind of youthful exuberance and party-like atmosphere. Children are going to relate to these dynamic characters so easily either with their own personalities or people they love: Elephant, the worrier and internalizing character, or Piggie, the carefree, happy-go-lucky character that embraces the uncertainty in life."

Leon Seemann, Executive Director, agrees. "When you put the two personalities of Elephant and Piggie together, there is natural conflict and natural harmony, and of course, because it's written by Mo Willems, little surprises around every corner."

Elephant and Piggie's "We Are In A Play!" is recommended for all ages. Tickets are $25 each with group and field trip rates available. All attendees require a ticket. The press performance will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2pm. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.





