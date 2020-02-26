Dundalk Community Theatre Presents MAMMA MIA!

Dundalk Community Theatre, in residence at the Community College of Baltimore County, presents MAMMA MIA!, based on the music of ABBA. Performances will be held at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays, March 6 - 15 in the College Community Center, John E. Ravekes Theatre, at CCBC Dundalk. Ticket prices are $22 (adults), $19 (seniors) and $15 (children).

Back by popular demand, Mamma Mia! is a return performance to the Greek Isles where Sophie, who wants her father at her wedding, finds her mother's diary and discovers there are three possible men who could be her father. She secretly invites all three to return to the exotic Greek island they last visited 20 years ago, in a quest to discover which one is her father. At the same time her unsuspecting mother has invited her friends to come and reminisce before the wedding. The non-stop laughs and exhilarating dance numbers ensue through the hits of ABBA like Dancing Queen, Knowing me Knowing You, Take a Chance on Me and many more. Meet the cast and crew online at http://blog.ccbcmd.edu/performingarts.

Opening night (March 6) offers a special performance and reception at a cost of $15 for all tickets which includes the show and a chance to meet the cast and crew at the reception. Patrons requiring special accommodations are urged to notify the Box Office at least two weeks in advance. The CCBC Box Office is open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 443-840-2787 or go online at ccbctickets.com to purchase tickets.





