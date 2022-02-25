Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dundalk Community Theatre Presents INTIMATE APPAREL Opening March 4

The play explores the intimate, complicated and conflicting relationships in the lives of black, white Gentile and Jewish Immigrants at the turn of the 20th century.

Feb. 25, 2022  

Dundalk Community Theatre, in residence at the Community College of Baltimore County, presents Intimate Apparel, by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage.

The touching, dramatic, and triumphant story of a turn of the century African American seamstress and her uptown lady clients and downtown ladies of the evening. The play explores the intimate, complicated and conflicting relationships in the lives of black, white Gentile and Jewish Immigrants at the turn of the 20th century. This play gives us a richer understanding of our current challenges with issues of race, class and gender. Meet the cast and crew online at tinyurl.com/dctintimateapparel.

Performances will be held at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays, March 4 - 13 in the College Community Center, John E. Ravekes Theatre, at CCBC Dundalk.

Patrons requiring special accommodations are urged to notify the Box Office at least two weeks in advance. The CCBC Box Office is open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 443-840-2787 or go online at ccbctickets.com to purchase tickets.



