Directors Announced For Adventure Theatre's Jingle In July Playwriting Festival

Adventure Theatre MTC channels snowflakes and cocoa with its next flash creation of new work for family audiences. Directed by the incredibly talented Nicole Marie Maneffa, Laley Lippard, and Nicole A. Watson, the Jingle in July script readings will be a free event on Facebook Live, July 26, 2020. Time TBD.

Nicole A. Watson is the associate artistic director at Round House Theatre as well as a freelance director and educator. Recent credits includea??The Nicetiesa??(Geva Theatre)a??School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Playa??(Round House Theatre), A Doll's House Part 2a??(Round House Theatre), Sweata??(Asolo Repertory Theatre),a??anda??Skeleton Crewa??(Baltimore Center Stage).

Laley Lippard is a theater maker, director, and producer committed to championing new work, developing new plays, and creating events that disrupt injustice. She is the Manager of Public Programming and Partnerships at Mosaic Theater where she developed and curates Mosaic Alive, a bi-weekly series of creative conversations, Peace Cafe, book clubs, and more as a response to COVID. Laley recently directed The Smuggler at Eaton House DC, which transferred to Round House with 3 sold-out extensions which was a 2019 audience favorite in The New York Times; workshopped Alix Sobler's Miriam with Theater J, and is in pre-production for Orlando at University of Maryland.

Nicole Marie Maneffa, a recent transport from Southern California. Credits include: Spring Awakening, High School Musical, First Chair (Keegan Theatre's WOMXN on Fire Festival), Black Pearl Sings! (AD), Birds of North America (AD), and Madagascar (upcoming AD with Adventure Theatre). She most recently choreographed Matilda with NextStop Theatre Company and directed a collection of plays for Adventure Theatre's QFest.

How to Submit A Script:

Interested writers should sign up at prod@adventuretheatre-mtc.org by Friday July 17th at 11:59pm, and must include a headshot. All scripts should be a maximum of 15 pages (reading 15-20 minutes) and will need to include 2 of 5 inspiration elements given out post-sign up. Writers can adapt anything in the public domain, but cannot adapt things that require getting rights. Adventure is also looking to celebrate diverse voices in the holidays, and welcome stories from BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ writers- a note on casting is included below.

All scripts should be written for family audiences and rated G- any script including adult content or language will not be read. All scripts are due by July 20th, at which point the scripts will be passed to our directors, Nicole Maneffa, Nicole Watson, and Laley Lippard.

How Actors can Submit Headshot/Resumes to Perform:

In order to maintain the proper ethnic and gender identified casting of the writer's intent, we are holding an open call for actors (over the age of 16) who are available for that time and will use the information in the writer's script to cast the week of the event. Interested performers should review required dates/times and send a resume and headshot to kparker@adventuretheatre-mtc.org with the subject line "Actor information for consideration in the Jingle in July Festival" prior to July 17th.

Adventure Theatre MTC will select at least one playwright to be commissioned to present their play at WinterFest in our coming 2020/2021 season, whether online or live.

To tune in to Jingle in July or to follow Adventure's digital content online, visit our Facebook Event Page. For additional information about Adventure Theatre MTC, our digital content, or our digital camps, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You