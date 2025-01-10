DRAGONS LOVE TACOS Begins Next Month At Adventure Theatre MTC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adventure Theatre MTC (ATMTC), brings to the stage Dragons Love Tacos, directed by Ray Ficca, President of the National Conservatory for the Dramatic Arts.

Based on the #1 New York Times Bestselling book by Adam Rubin & Daniel Salmieri, this not-at-all spicy but totally tacolicious play is recommended for all ages and opens February 7, 2025.

“There is clearly a very serious lesson in this story about putting spicy salsa on tacos that you intend to feed to dragons,” says Artistic Director, Kurt Boehm. “But, the real story is about the friendships that the dragons forge and the simple act of healing wrongdoing through kindness and acts of service, which I think is something everyone can commit to doing, whether they are winged fire breathing dragons or not.”

You know what Dragons really love? Tacos of course! A boy and his dog are watching a TV show about dragons when they unexpectedly get caught up in the ‘Dos and Don'ts' of what to serve to dragons to eat. Dragons love tacos, but if they accidentally eat spicy salsa…watch out!

Director Ray Ficca, new to the Adventure Theatre MTC stage, has been working as an actor, director, and producer for over 35 years. When not on stage, in front of the camera, or putting it all together, Ray finds inspiration and sparks of creativity from teaching acting at the National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts - Washington DC's only accredited actor training studio.

Adventure Theatre MTC is also excited to welcome back many frequent flyers including Lighting Designer Lynn Joslin, Costume Designer Bailey Hammett, Set Designer Megan Holden, Sound Designer Brandon Cook, and Projections Designer Hailey LaRoe offstage as well as the fiery performances onstage of Jimmy Bartlebaugh and Caroline Graham (You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown; Junie B. Jones, The Musical), Jordan Essex (Junie B. Jones, The Musical; Sing Down The Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales), Ariel Friendly (Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical; She Persisted), Brigid Wallace Harper (Junie B. Jones, The Musical; Sing Down The Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales). Our Production Team also embraces newcomers to our stage, Bryan Stopak as Dragon, Jackson Saunders as Man in Suit, and Joshua Poole as Swing.

During the run of Dragons Love Tacos, Adventure Theatre MTC is partnering with the local fire safety for the duration of Dragons Love Tacos. A portion of the proceeds of the official Dragons Love Tacos plush will be donated to Montgomery County volunteer firefighters.

Dragons Love Tacos is recommended for all ages. Tickets are $25 each with birthday party, group, and field trip rates available. Children under the age of 1 are free. The press performance will be Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7pm.. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or by calling 301.634.2270.

Comments