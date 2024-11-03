DEATHTRAP Opens Next Weekend at Spotlighters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DEATHTRAP, written by Ira Levin and directed by Stephen Foreman will play Spotlighters from Nov 8 - Nov 24, 2024 and Dec 6 - Dec 8, 2024. Performances run Fri & Sat at 8pm; Sun at 2pm; Theatre Thursday at 8pm. Tickets are $24. Theatre Thursday (Nov 14 - 8pm) tickets are $16.

Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.

A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college—a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash.

Sidney's plan, devised with his wife's help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it?

Deathtrap provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

There is no official rating system for live theatre. Spotlighters encourages you to use your judgment based on your child's age and maturity level.

Comments