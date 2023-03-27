Cumberland Theatre Stars Of Tomorrow to Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in April

The Cumberland Theatre Stars of Tomorrow will present The SpongeBob Musical at the theatre April 13th - 16th. The show will play for five performances. The musical is based on the Nickelodeon animated cartoon of the same name and brings all the beloved characters to life on stage.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble

home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With

lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism

really can save the world!

The show features an unforgettable score with original songs by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Flaming Lips, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.

The show features Bella McConnell as SpongeBob SquarePants, Lily Jackson as Sandy Cheeks, John McConnell as Patrick Star, Jace Courrier as Plankton, Ariadine Witmer as Karen the Computer and Kyle Wolford as Squidward. Also appearing in supporting roles will be Ellie Knieriem as Perch Perkins, Max Linn as Mr. Krabs, Charlotte Gaumer as Pearl Krabs, Madelyn Hook as Patchy the Pirate and Alice Wecker as the Mayor.

The large ensemble cast includes Emmit Berhow, Monroe Campbell, Layla Carey, Mackenzie Dunaway, Savannah Gaumer, Beatrice Nau, Lincoln VanMeter, Loralei Weisenmiller and Olive Wolford portraying a variety of well-known characters from the cartoon series as well as various sea creatures.

The CT Stars of Tomorrow was started in 2019 with a generous grant from the Halmos Foundation of the Community Trust Fund. The program offers young actors 5 - 20 years old the opportunity to produce a full-length Broadway-style musical in a professional setting lead by a professional production staff. It is intended to give them a full picture of working on a main stage show in a regional theatre both on stage

and behind the scenes.

This year's creative team includes Marty Jellison (director), Mikayla Dodge (music director), Kimberli Rowley (choreographer), Rhett Wolford (scenic and lighting designer), Elizabeth Mudge (costume coordinator), and Tyler Gilks (stage manager).