Compass Rose Theater Reveals VIP Spellers for THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Compass Rose Theater has revealed the VIP spellers for its upcoming spring musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Local leaders are joining the cast to show off their spelling skills. The show runs from March 15th to April 28th, 2024, at Maryland Hall in the Compass Rose Theater.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee features an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life-un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Audience participation and some notable familiar faces make every performance a uniquely entertaining experience.

"It means everything to us to have so many notable leaders show their support of our nonprofit theater," said Barbara Webber, Executive Director of Compass Rose Theater. Small, professional, educational theaters like ours heavily rely on government, arts leaders, and loyal theater patrons to bring quality entertainment to our community. It's no small feat that we survived the pandemic, but we couldn't have done it without these organizations, businesses, and leaders."

VIP spellers at Compass Rose Theater will include Jackie Coleman, Executive Director of Maryland Hall; Ryan Sneddon, publisher of the Naptown Scoop; Darla Winstead, publisher of Macaroni KID; William Rowell of the City of Annapolis Public Engagement and Community Relations; DaJuan Gay, Ward 6 Alderman, Annapolis; Kris Valerio Shock of Leadership Anne Arundel, state and county arts council leaders such as Laura Weiss (MSAC), Andy Noel and Susan Baum (ACAAC), Lindsay Zetter Lucas of Academy Ballet School, and other recognizable community leaders. Brave audience members will also be invited to the stage to "compete."

Compass Rose Theater is hosting an Opening Night Reception on Friday, March 15, at 6:45 to celebrate the opening of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Light food and drinks will be served. The VIP spellers of the night include Maryland Hall Executive Director Jackie Coleman and Susan Baum of the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. The show begins at 8. Compass Rose Theater is an award-winning professional theater and educational nonprofit organization since 2011, in Annapolis, MD.