Comedy Show Exploring History Behind Saint Patrick Returns To Baltimore Improv Group For 2020

Baltimore Improv Group (BIG) presents "A Serious Exploration of St Patrick Using Comedy", a free comedy show in their Station North theater by celebrating the stories of historical figure Saint Patrick. The show first ran in 2018.

Creating characters and dialog in the moment, improv actors use Saint Patrick and Irish history as inspiration for scenes, dialogue, and comedy characters.

Terry Withers co-produces the St. Patrick's Day show. He hopes to attract the Irish community and those interested in learning more about that history. Withers also serves as BIG's Managing Director. Withers started improvising in 2007.

"If you care about learning what it means, truly means, to be Irish then this show is a must." said Withers.

Baltimore Improv Group hopes to celebrate the city's strong Irish connections: one prominent theory states that Baltimore was named after an Irish town of the same name in west County Cork. The name Baltimore even comes from Irish words, "Baile an Tí Mhóir", which means "town of the big house."

Wither's is past teacher and performer of New York City's The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre founded by comedy performers Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts and Matt Walsh. Withers now teaches improv as a faculty member with Baltimore Improv Group and tours the nation with a few different improv shows.

"My colleague Patrick Hampton and I use a combination of religious rituals and psychic powers to teach audience members the true nature of being Irish, including our culture's connection to Lucky Charms, Irish Spring Body Soap And Chicken McNuggets," said Withers

Patrick Hampton who now resides in New York City serves as the other co-producer. Hampton began studying improv in 2016.

"As a proud Irishman, it is my civic duty to educate the general public on the importance of celebrating Saint Patrick," said Hampton.

Hampton briefly began his improv journey at ImprovBoston in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hampton moved to Baltimore and began performing with Baltimore Improv Group.

"Together, with my esteemed colleague Terry Withers, we create an out-of-body experience for our theater guests, bringing them face to face with the literal spirit of Saint Patrick," said Hampton. "This is such an important show - I hope you will join us on this journey of discovery through our cultural connection to green items.

a??Baltimore Improv Group (BIG) is a non-profit that entertains with over 800 live shows each year including weekdays, weekends, and holidays. With an annual audience of over 27,000 people, over 100 regular performers and volunteers present audiences with live comedy shows every night of the week.

The BIG Theater opened in October 2017 in Station North. The theater offers 3,000 square feet of space for shows; classes and workshops for adults, kids and teens; a podcast studio. BIG shows include improv comedy, stand-up, sketch, and more.

A Serious Exploration of St Patrick Using Comedy is Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 8 p.m. at The BIG Theater, 1727 N. Charles St. For more information and tickets go to bigimprov.org/stpatrick





