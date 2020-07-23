Comcast Xfinity Continues Pride with THE BELTWAY PRIDE SCREENING SERIES

Revry, the first global queer streaming network, today announced a new partnership with Comcast Xfinity's Beltway Region to introduce The Beltway Pride Screening Series - a collection of six compelling films that explore life through the lens of the LGBTQ community.

Thought-provoking panel discussions will follow each screening and highlight the unique needs and challenges that LGBTQ members face. Panelists will include filmmakers, cast members and members of local LGBTQ organizations discussing such topics as race, gender, sexual identity, politics and culture.

Each of the six movies in the The Beltway Pride Screening Series can be watched for free online via the Revry.tv network. A new film will be showcased each month through October. The first film VINTAGE - Families of Value is available now through July 30. The impressionistic documentary film, which is in its 25th year, intimately explores three African-American families through the eyes of lesbian and gay male siblings - two or more in the same family. On Thursday, July 30 from 8-8:45 p.m. EDT/5-5:45 p.m. PDT, filmmaker Thomas Allen Harris and other cast members will join Pride Center of Maryland's LaKesha M. Davis to discuss this groundbreaking documentary, which was partially filmed in Baltimore.

"We know that Pride isn't just a month-long celebration, but a year-long commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community," said Tabitha Williams, Senior Manager of Events & Multicultural Marketing for Comcast's Beltway Region. "In a season where Pride and LGBTQ festivals are either canceled or postponed, Comcast's Xfinity together with Revry hope to drive deeper, authentic engagement with LGBTQ members in our region."

Following the online screenings, Xfinity X1 and Flex customers who subscribe to Revry can access the films directly on the TV. Revry's programming is accessible to Xfinity customers over the Internet on X1 and Flex and can be found by saying "Revry" into the Xfinity Voice Remote or within Xfinity on Demand's LGBTQ Film & TV collection-the largest first-of-its-kind collection of LGBTQ content available at home and on-the-go.

"As the first LGBTQ+ virtual cable TV network, Revry offers free live TV channels and on-demand viewing of its global library featuring LGBTQ+ movies, shows, music, podcasts, news and exclusive originals all in one place - reaching up to 250+ million people in over 130 countries," said Alia J. Daniels, COO / Co-Founder of Revry. "In a time where division is easily amplified, we recognize Comcast's commitment to honor diversity, and are thrilled to partner with the company in sharing this quality programming, especially with the diverse Beltway Region."

Families of Value is an essay style film that gives a thoughtful and sometimes painful examination of three African-American families through the eyes of gay and lesbian siblings, including the film director Thomas Allen Harris and his brother, Lyle Ashton Harris. The director confronts the issue by asking his mother to talk about her two sons being gay. This documentary weaves together stories from all three families with impressionistic scenes that express what some are unwilling to say.

Awarded Best Documentary by the 1996 Atlanta International Film Festival and a Golden Gate by the 1996 San Francisco International Film Festival, this lyrical and impressionistic film blends intimate and sometimes painful conversations between family members, with dramatic recreations, improvisations, performance, audio visual collage and archival photos and films to sketch a provocative tableau of three modern families negotiating sexuality and identity.

For more information on The Beltway Pride Screening Series and its upcoming screenings, click here.



