Cockpit In Court Summer Theatre Presents NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT July 19-August 4

The melodies of George and Ira Gershwin fill the Mainstage of Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre. Nice Work If You Can Get It is presented July 19-August 4 at CCBC Essex, Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center, in the F. Scott Black Theatre. CCBC Essex is located at 7201 Rossville Boulevard, Baltimore, Md. 21237.

A hilarious new screwball comedy, Nice Work If You Can Get It pokes fun at the Prohibition era in a clash of elegant socialites and boorish bootleggers. Musical highlights include "Fascinating Rhythm," "Let's Call The Whole Thing Off," "Someone To Watch Over Me," "Sweet and Low Down," "Delishious" and "Nice Work If You Can Get It."

Performance schedule:

July 19, 20, 26, 27 at 8 p.m.

July 21, 28 at 3 p.m.

August 1, 2, 3 at 8 p.m.

August 4 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $14 for children (12 and under). Tickets are available at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or online at TicketReturn.com. A group rate of $15 per ticket is available for parties of 20 or more.

Nice Work If You Can Get It features music by George and Ira Gershwin, with a book by Joe DiPietro inspired by material by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse. This production is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK tamswitmark.com.

Meet the cast, directed by Eric J. Potter, at CCBC Performing Arts blog. For more information, visit ccbcmd.edu/cockpit.





