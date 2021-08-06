Classic Theatre of Maryland Announces 2021-22 Season

Classic Theatre of Maryland has announced its 2021/22 season which includes a line-up of original productions, including musicals, comedies and reinterpretations of classic plays. The company will be back at Reynold's Tavern in the late spring of 2022. The schedule also includes monthly Cabaret performances, featuring a new theme and guest Broadway singers each month.

Also new this year, the company's annual Epic Outdoor Shakespeare event has a new permanent venue at the lovely Gresham Estate, which offers ample space for parking and picnicking, and a pavilion bar.

Check out the full lineup below!

Romeo and Juliet

October 8 - October 31, 2021

Come experience Shakespeare's most famous tale of "star-crossed lovers" who defy the feud that divides their families and are driven toward tragedy. We are excited to reimagine a masterwork that has long captured the souls of artists and the hearts of audiences around the world.

A Christmas Carol

November 26 - December 26, 2021

Charles Dickens' story was created to inspire a spirit of charity toward those less fortunate. Our Helen Hayes Awards-recommended original production of this classic holiday story has become an annual holiday tradition, delighting patrons of all ages. Season Subscribers can substitute any Cabaret performance.

A Broadway Holiday

December 9 - December 26, 2021

This original holiday musical sold out the last season we produced it. We've updated our confection of holiday show-stoppers with new song and dance numbers, performed by our popular Broadway performers and a live band. With more performances this season, you won't want to miss it!

Cabaret, the Musical

February 11 - March 6, 2022

Welcome to the infamous Kit Kat Club where you can leave your troubles behind. Updated from our popular performance three seasons ago, a raucous ensemble takes the club stage nightly to tantalize the crowd while society ominously unravels beyond. Winner of 4 Tony Awards including best revival (1998).

Treasure Island

April 1 - April 24, 2022

A swashbuckling adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's most beloved novel, this new production is a tale of buccaneers, buried gold, treasure maps, pirates, and the famous "Long John Silver". Join young Jim Hawkins as he takes the journey of a lifetime.

The Servant of Two Masters

at Reynolds Tavern

May 17 - August 30, 2022

This hilarious play tells the story of a hungry servant who, realizing that working for two masters could ensure him more food, tries to do the job of two men while working desperately to conceal that fact from both employers. With a zany plot featuring lost love, mistaken identity, ravenous servants, and lots of letter mix-ups, Goldoni's classic comedy is rollicking fun. Presented weekly on Tuesdays in the outdoor courtyard at Reynolds Tavern.

As You Like It

at the historic Gresham Estate

July 7 - July 24, 2022

One of the Bard's most beloved comedies about flirtation, friendship and mistaken identities, takes a lighthearted look at the fickle and passionate nature of love. The character Rosalind is considered one of Shakespeare's most fully realized female characters. Director Sally Boyett sets the production in the 1930s in the Cumberland Gap region of the Appalachian mountains, with nostalgic bluegrass music performed by the cast, an ensemble of eight seasoned professional actors.

The Cabaret Series

These popular 90-minute costumed and choreographed productions feature our resident singers and special Broadway guest performers, accompanied by the popular Unified Jazz Ensemble. Performed in our Cabaret space on the first Sunday of each month, they are perfect for date night, or a fun evening out with friends.

For more information, visit classictheatremaryland.org/.