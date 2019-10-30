Christmas Village In Baltimore Set To Bring New Surprises To Inner Harbor For 2019 Season

Christmas Village in Baltimore is ready to transform West Shore Park (501 Light Street) into a traditional indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market. For the new holiday season, this annual Baltimore tradition will open early with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Christmas Village will then open regular hours for the season starting on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28th through Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24th. During the preview, visitors are invited to catch a first glimpse at the remodeled and expanded layout, with a new expanded open floor plan for the stage, added decorations and space for the Christmas Village Beer Garden, a grand new centerpiece in the middle of the wooden shopping huts, an expanded outdoor food and drink area, a new kids' corner, and the addition of a second circle of wooden shopping huts.

The 65 feet tall Christmas Village Ferris Wheel will again return to right next to the Visitor Center. As last year, its colorful lights will shine bright throughout the whole Inner Harbor and visitors are sure to enjoy a breathtaking birds-eye view over the busy Holiday festivities. The Christmas Village Christmas Tree will again light up at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink, which this year is sponsored by Joseph and Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Fund. In partnership with Waterfront Partnership, Christmas Village, Christmas Village Ferris Wheel, Inner Harbor Ice Rink and other festive attractions will again create the Holiday District in Inner Harbor. Other exciting changes include an expanded selection of mulled wine, even more food options, new artists and vendors, and updated theme weekends.

"It's the most wonderful time of year on the Baltimore Waterfront," said Christmas Village Project Manager Nancy Schmalz. "Christmas Village is back again and making preparations for what hopes to be our most festive season ever in West Shore Park. We have been working hard since last year on expanding and evolving our authentic German market. After a terrific year last year, we want to continue to surprise and delight with even more new additions, new vendors, more food and changes in how we use the space. For the first time since we opened in Baltimore, we will see some big changes in the heated tent that will enhance the visitor experience. We also can't wait to add a second circle of wooden shopping huts right on the Inner Harbor Promenade. Our biggest surprise ever is coming, too. If you liked the sparkle of the Christmas Village Ferris Wheel last year, it will be back for sure! It will be joined by a grand and festive new attraction and photo opportunity we can't wait to unveil. Come ready to make some forever memories among our twinkling lights. We can't wait to celebrate with you, Baltimore and D.C.!"

Christmas Village is located in West Shore Park, between the Maryland Science Center and the Baltimore Visitor Center. Follow the smell of gingerbread and freshly charcoal-grilled brats to the authentic wooden huts and to the grand heated tent which features a full menu of European food, sweets, and drinks. New for this year, Christmas Village will feature the largest mulled wine selection in its history. Crowd favorites, like traditional red, cherry, and blueberry flavors will be joined by two new kinds of white Glühwein and a non-alcoholic Kinder Punsch. Other offerings this year include new mouthwatering Bacon on a Stick and all-time favorites like Raclette Cheese, German Schnitzel, Belgian Fries, and Hofbräu Beer. Food and drinks can be enjoyed either inside at the Hofbräu Beergarden, or at the cozy outdoor seating area "The Alm." Come hungry as Christmas Village will serve up something for everyone this year!

Also new for this year, look for changes to the space - both inside and out! In the giant heated tent, look for a new open and airy feel in the center of the tent with changes for the music stage and an expanded Christmas Village Beer Garden. Outside the tent, look for a giant new surprise centerpiece that will be visible from across Downtown and Inner Harbor. Details will be revealed in November. Next to the main circle of wooden huts, look for the massive outdoor grill hut to return, which was new in 2018. The Alms outdoor food and drink area will be back - but now expand to include a second area adjacent to the Walter Sondheim Fountain directly on the promenade. Additional vendors will set up shop in the traditional wooden booths in a new circle right on the Inner Harbor promenade. This second circle of shopping huts and new layout will give even more of a feel of sister Christmas markets in Germany.

For shopping, bring your gift lists and visit more than 50 local and international merchants offering high-quality crafted gifts. Famous German vendor Käthe Wohlfahrt will return with thousands of ornaments, pyramids and limited-edition holiday decorations. Other vendors will have something for everyone on Santa's wish list, including toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations, home decor, artwork and much more.

Bring the kids as Christmas Village is family-friendly with fun for all ages. New in 2019, look for an expanded Kid's Corner with a brand new non-profit partner. The Girl Scouts of Central Maryland will set-up and host craft tables for kids each and every weekend. The project is not only be a fun new addition for the little ones, but it will help the Girl Scouts earn their Silver Award. The Kids' Corner will also feature a brand new photo booth that will be a new permanent installation. Look for other family fun activities and entertainers to be announced as Christmas Village opening date gets closer.

Christmas Village in Baltimore's outdoor area is always free of admission. Admission for the heated festival tent is free on the Preview and the Opening Weekend. For Baltimore's Dollar or Less Days, on December 7 and 8, visitors will enjoy $1 admission. For the remaining weekends, admission to the festival tent is five dollars for adults 18 and over, while kids under 18 can enter for free.

All purchased tickets act as a Holiday Season Pass, whereas visitors can return anytime throughout the season without paying admission again. "Christmas Village sees so many repeat visitors - they come for the shopping, the food, the mulled wine and the decorations," said Schmalz. "Our Holiday Season Pass makes it easy for visitors to come back and see us. Christmas Village is a holiday tradition from my home country - where it is common to visit the market over and over again during the holidays. This tradition is one that I want to share with as many families as possible. This is our little gift to all the families and our biggest fans - plus new visitors that want more!"

Stay tuned for the full roster of food, drink and events, coming in early November. In the meantime, enjoy these 2019 season highlights, including:

Delicious mixture of new and returning authentic food options, such as freshly grilled brats from a swivel charcoal grill made in Germany, Bacon on a Stick, Belgian Fries, and many more mouthwatering treats. Of course, the markets most talked about temptation will return to Christmas Village - Raclette melted cheese! Plus this year look for Instagram-ready toppings like cornichons, salami, Dijon, prosciutto, scallions and more.

The largest selection of Glühwein (hot mulled wine) ever served at Christmas Village in Baltimore! Find your favorite flavor out of six different options while enjoying the view over the Inner Harbor from our brand new outdoor seating area. For the little ones, don't miss the first-ever non-alcoholic variety available this year.

Completely new event layout with vendors and food options inside the heated festival tent and around the majestic outdoor area, plus a new circle of huts on the adjacent promenade.

Preview Weekend with our traditional Tree Lighting to kick off the 7th season of Christmas Village on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Grand Opening Ceremony featuring the original German Christkind from Nuremberg, Germany on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

New and upgraded weekday events such as Hofbräu Beer Tastings on Fridays, Wine Tastings on Wednesdays, a HoHo Happy Hour, and more.

Expanded variety of kids attractions such as crafts with the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, entertainment programs, a photo booth and much more!

Christmas Village dates and hours for the season are listed below:

Preview Dates: November 23 and 24, 2019

First Day for Season (Start Regular Hours): Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019

Official Opening Event: November 30, 2019

Last Day: December 24, 2019

Closed: November 25, 26, 27 and December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17, 2019

Hours:

Sunday through Thursday 11:00am to 7:00pm

Friday through Saturday 11:00am to 8:00pm

Thanksgiving Day 11:00am to 5:00pm

Christmas Eve 11:00am to 5:00pm

For more information about Christmas Village, and to spread early holiday cheer, follow @bmorechristmas on Twitter and Instagram, "Like" Christmas Village in Baltimore on Facebook, and visit www.baltimore-christmas.com. Final vendor lists, food and drink menus, themed weekends, special event details and special promotions will be released on the website in mid-November.





