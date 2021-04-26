Charles Theater Reopens With Limited Capacity

The Charles Theater in Baltimore held a soft opening on April 15, WMAR reports.

Movie theaters in Baltimore City are currently capped at 50% capacity for each auditorium, or a total of 100 people, whichever is fewer. Customers are required to wear a mask unless they're eating.

Kathleen Lyon, the theater's owner, is excited to welcome people once again.

"The excitement and the lines and the smell of the popcorn popping the jazz playing in the lobby and everyone's excited," she said.

Lyon believes watching a movie in a theater is something that cannot be replicated.

"You can watch stuff at home - you always have been able to - or you can leave your house and you can be with other people and you can have a social experience and you can see something on a big screen and you can get out of your pajamas," Lyon said.

The theatre was also open this past weekend, and Lyon has faith that people will continue to come.

"They were happy and they were comfortable and they felt safe and they enjoyed the movie," Lyon said. "And I think it's going to be a gradual process for us but I do think it's one we will recover from."

Stay up to date on the theater at http://thecharles.com/.