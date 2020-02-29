Century's Opening Knights Present ALL I REALLY NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED IN KINDERGARTEN

Century High School's (CHS) award-winning Opening Knights Drama Club proudly presents All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten, to be performed at 7 pm on March 12-14 and 20-21, and at 2 pm on March 21.

Based on Robert Fulghum's best-selling books, All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten takes a funny, insightful, heartwarming look at what is profound in everyday life. This tightly woven adaptation has earned standing ovations from Singapore to Prague- from L.A. to D.C. It's an evening of theatrical storytelling in revue format, with monologues, dialogues, and multiple voice narration, and original songs.

The delightful stories feature colorful characters such as a shy little boy who insists on playing the "pig" in his class production of Cinderella and steals the show; a man whose dream of flying carries him high over Los Angeles ... in a lawn chair buoyed by surplus weather balloons; a "mother of the bride" who's staged a perfect wedding-until the bowling ball of fate rolls down the aisle; and a modern-day Greek philosopher who finds the meaning of life in a piece of broken mirror from World War II. These stories celebrate our very existence, from the whimsy of childhood to the wisdom of old age.

Director Lucas Hewitt and six student directors are very excited to bring All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten to the stage at CHS. Mr. Hewitt shared, "Theatre is storytelling, and it is within our human nature to tell stories. Robert Fulghum has created a beautiful selection of stories with deeper meanings and invaluable life lessons. We hope you can find yourself in at least one of our 22 stories and reflect on your own life and the lessons you have learned along the way."

Senior Emma Reilly, actor and soloist, says, "I hope the audience walks away from this show and begins to notice the common ground that exists between all of us - in the stories we tell, the laughter we share, and all the moments we live together." Student Director Hailey Daniels offers a hint to audience members: "The audience should walk away with the lessons told in the last line of every scene."

While the script was originally written for five actors playing multiple roles, Hewitt and his six student directors have made the most of this "expandable" show, involving 80 Century High School students, from directors, to stage actors, to backstage crew. Hewitt states, "I really wanted a true ensemble cast. With some creativity, this show allows an unlimited number of students to be featured with at least a few lines each, something virtually no show can guarantee. We chose this show so that we could all be part of something bigger than any one role, so we can be united in putting on a production that features everyone fairly equally and all for the same purpose: to share in the art of storytelling with our audience." Sound Manager Janine Beall states, "I love that I get to work with this amazing cast and crew on this very unique production. It makes me proud to be a part of this family."

Evening performances will take place in the Century High School auditorium on March 12-14 and 20-21 at 7 pm. A matinee performance will take place at 2 pm on March 21.

Ticket Information: Tickets are $10. Tickets may be purchased online at www.centurydrama.com.





