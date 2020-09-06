Carroll County Arts Council Announces Fall Art and Performance Classes

You may register and pay online, by phone, or in person at the Carroll Arts Center.

The Carroll County Arts Council has announced upcoming art and theatre classes for this fall!

From the visual arts classes and craft workshops, to drama, The Carroll County Arts Council prides themselves in having talented and enthusiastic teachers who set a creative and age appropriate atmosphere. Some classes are sponsored by the Arts Council, others are offered by independent teachers and organizations. All promise to stretch your imagination and inspire creativity.

Monday, September 7 - Monday, October 19

A box full of spook-tacular crafts and more!

Tuesday, September 29 - Thursday, November 5

Virtual Class

Opportunity for actors, dancers, and singers in grades 6-8 to help hone their abilities.

Thursday, October 8 - Thursday, November 19

Virtual Class

A chance to dig deeper into play reading and find new messages in the text.

Saturday, October 10 - Saturday, November 14

Virtual Class

This drama class for 3rd to 5th graders is designed to boost their self-esteem and explore their creativity without the pressure of learning lines.

Class Registration

Classes fill quickly, so avoid disappointment by registering early. Classes must be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not met two weeks prior to class start. Payment in full is required to reserve your space. You will receive confirmation via email one week prior to the beginning of class. You may register and pay online, by phone, or in person at the Carroll Arts Center.

Cancellations & Refunds

If CCAC cancels a class due to insufficient enrollment, a full refund will be given. For cancellations made by the student at least 14 days prior to class start, a refund will be granted less a $10 processing fee. No refunds will be granted after that. No refunds are given for missed classes or early withdrawal. If a class is cancelled due to weather, parents will be contacted by email and/or phone and a make-up class will be scheduled by the instructor.

Learn more at https://carrollcountyartscouncil.org/youth-education/.

