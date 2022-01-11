Call For Artists And Sites For ARTsites 2022, A Juried Public Art Competition And Exhibit

The Howard County Arts Council announces ARTsites 2022, a multi-site public art initiative. HCAC is looking for artists with large-scale sculpture that is fit for year-long outdoor display as well as publicly accessible outdoor areas in Howard County to display the sculpture.

ARTsites 2022 is a year-long public art exhibit that will take place at up to twelve sites throughout Howard County from August 2022-July 2023. Sites and artwork will be selected from submissions by a panel of arts and public art professionals.

The goal of ARTsites 2022 is to increase the community's access to art through the placement of sculpture at sites throughout Howard County. The sculptures will serve as visual anchor points that will enhance and activate community spaces.

Call for Artists:

Artists with public art experience may submit up to six existing works for consideration, or propose new work with proper concept drawings and/or models. Sculpture should have a strong visual impact and must be of a scale suitable for outdoor display; of sound design, free-standing, and suitable for public viewing; and able to withstand an outdoor, high-traffic, unmonitored environment with little or no maintenance. Selected artists will receive a grant of $3,000 for the temporary loan of the work, insurance, installation, and de-installation. There is no fee to enter.

Call for Sites:

All community, commercial and public sites in Howard County are eligible to apply. Sites must be visible and accessible to the public. Sites should consider that public art should be placed where it will enhance and activate the space; where it will be highly visible; where it will create a place to congregate or be in a location that experiences a high amount of pedestrian traffic; and where it will not block windows, entranceways, etc. Preference will be given to sites that have, or are willing to install at their own expense, a concrete pad for the sculpture, though some sculpture may be appropriate for lawn sites.

Complete guidelines and submission information are available in the Exhibit Opportunities section of the HCAC website at hocoarts.org, at the Howard County Center for the Arts, or by calling 410-313-2787. Deadline for all submissions is February 24, 2022.