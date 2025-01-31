CES to Present the Maryland Symphony Orchestra Valentine's Day Concert

The Cultural Events Series at Frostburg State University will present the Maryland Symphony Orchestra on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in FSU's Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The performance is supported by the Community Trust Foundation’s Iris and Peter Halmos Community Fund and by the FSU Foundation.



The program includes Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel’s sparkling Overture in C; Florence Price’s soul-stirring Symphony No. 3, which honors the richness of African American musical heritage; and Camille Saint-Saëns’ exuberant Piano Concerto No. 2, featuring Juilliard-educated pianist Chaeyoung Park.



Since its founding in 1982, the Maryland Symphony Orchestra’s influence and reputation have reached far beyond Western Maryland. Under the baton of Elizabeth Schulze, who was declared by The Washington Post to be “a superb conductor,” MSO has become a first-class orchestra of exceptional artistic quality.



Prior to the concert, at 6:30 p.m., MSO Music Director, Elizabeth Schulze, will present Prélude, a discussion of the works to be performed.



Audience members may opt to enjoy a romantic pre-show Valentine’s Day dinner, which will take place in FSU’s Gira Center, Room 397. Menu options include beef, chicken, fish and vegetarian entrées and include salad, dessert and beverage service. A cash bar will be open at 5 p.m. Two seating times will be available at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.



Performance tickets are $40 for adults; $36 FSU employees and military; $17 for youth under 18; and free for FSU students. The cost for dinner ranges from $27 to $30 per person depending upon selected menu items.



In addition to the performance, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m., community members are invited to explore the topics of fundraising and marketing in the professional arts world. The free lecture and in-depth discussion, taking place in the Pealer Recital Hall, will be led by MSO Director of Development, Jennifer-Joy Sutton, and Michael Harp, MSO Director of Marketing & Public Relations.

