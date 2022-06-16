Book Now For 2022-23 Rentals at Howard County Center For The Arts

The Howard County Center for the Arts (HCCA) is now accepting requests for Fall 2022-Spring 2023 rental dates (September through May). Requests will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

The Center for the Arts offers affordable studio, teaching, and meeting space to local artists and community-focused arts groups. It is currently home to 25 artists and arts organizations through its Resident and Arts Advancement Programs. Artists and arts groups have the opportunity to rent space at the Center on a one-time, occasional, or regular basis to create their own programs. Spaces available to rent include classrooms, a conference room, a dance studio, and the black box theatre.

The Center's multipurpose classrooms are great places to hold lessons, workshops, rehearsals, or other arts activities for up to 25 people. The spaces are working studio classrooms with sinks, worktables, and flexible seating.



The conference room is ideal for casual art-related meetings and gatherings. Lined on one side by windows and on the opposite by glass display cases, this carpeted room has flexible table and seating options and, depending on their configuration, can accommodate up to 100 people.

The 20' x 30' dance studio features a sprung wood floor and marley, a mirrored wall, dance barres, and windows and skylights for ample natural light. The studio is available for dance classes and rehearsals, as well as compatible arts activities. Capacity varies by use.

The community black box theatre is a 98-seat multi-purpose performance space. The intimate setting and affordable fees make the theatre ideally suited for instrumental, dance or vocal recitals, small music ensembles or theatrical productions, and the spoken word.

The Howard County Center for the Arts is open Monday through Thursday from 9 am until 10 pm, Friday from 9 am until 8 pm, Saturday from 10 am until 4 pm, and Sunday from noon until 4 pm. For more information on rentals, contact visitorservices@hocoarts.org or visit hocoarts.org/rentals.