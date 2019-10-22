Baltimore To Be Illuminated With Spectacular Art & Events During Book Festival And Light City Celebration

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) today announces a reinvented Neighborhood Lights Program and the 11 recipients of the Neighborhood Lights Community Grant, which together will create an immersive arts experience that will illuminate the city during the combined Baltimore Book Festival and Light City celebration, now united under the theme of Brilliant Baltimore, taking place November 1st -10th.

As the nation's first and only combined celebration of art, literature, music, ideas and innovation, the 2019 Neighborhood Lights Program at Brilliant Baltimore will be a captivating community arts experience open to all city residents. The program will celebrate four artistic disciplines: culinary arts, literary arts, performing arts and visual arts, and 8 of the 22 Enoch Pratt Free Library branches will be activated with family friendly activities and programming including book readings, drone workshops, and silent discos.

As part of the festival, BOPA has awarded $5,000 each to 11 Baltimore City neighborhoods - Bromo Arts, Canton, Frankford, Fells Point, Irvington, Mount Clare, Oliver, Patterson Park, Promise Heights, Reservoir Hill, and Station North Arts District, to create and implement an arts experience that will expand the city's shine during the 10 day celebration.

"For 10 days this November, Baltimore is going to dazzle residents and visitors alike with its neighborhood light displays and events" said Kathy Hornig, Festival Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. "The 11 grant recipients this year encapsulate the city's wealth of talent and will allow residents to enjoy world-class art on their doorstep, free of charge."

Neighborhood Lights is just one of many vivid activations taking place November 1-10 during Brilliant Baltimore. On the waterfront, Light City will feature 20 world-class light art installations created by artists from five continents. Baltimore Book Festival will further highlight Baltimore's literary prowess with poetry, storytelling and more as visionary authors, world-class chefs and dynamic performers bring their talents and ideas to stage and at more intimate and interactive gatherings throughout the city.

Produced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, Brilliant Baltimore is made possible by Presenting Sponsor: Whiting-Turner Contracting Company; Founding and Sustaining Sponsors: BGE, T. Rowe Price, WJZ-TV, What Works Studio, City of Baltimore, and Visit Maryland; Leadership Sponsors: HASA, France-Merrick Foundation, Brown Advisory, Maryland State Arts Council, Pier 5 Hotel - Curio a collection by Hilton, McGuireWoods LLP, and Visit Baltimore; Major Sponsors: Constellation, Green Mountain Energy, M&T Bank, PNC, TooFar Media, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Johns Hopkins, and UMBC; Contributing Sponsors: Atapco and Transamerica; and Community Sponsors: AARP, Bowie State University, Cruise Maryland, The Herbert Bearman Foundation, Metro By T-Mobile, Nora Roberts Foundation, Towson University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Venable.

