Baltimore Theatre Collective Announces Casting For 2020 MainStage: SPEECH & DEBATE And FALSETTOS

Baltimore Theatre Collective today announces casting for their 2020 MainStage Productions: SPEECH & DEBATE, a Play by Stephen Karam, and FALSETTOS, with Music and Lyrics by William Finn and Book/Addt'l Lyrics by James Lapine.

SPEECH & DEBATE, directed by BTC Artistic Director Tommy Malek, will run from June 19 to June 28 at The BBOX Theatre in MICA's Gateway Building. This play, by Tony Award-winner Stephen Karam, is a snappy dark comedy, sarcastic yet sincere; a genuinely hilarious and emotional story of three misfit teens who explore sexuality, identity, and personal power, as they learn to deal with misunderstanding and dismissal from the adult world. This production stars Max Wolf as Solomon, Amanda Matousek as Diwata, Seth Fallon as Howie, and Pamela Northrup as the Teacher/Reporter.

FALSETTOS, William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking Tony Award-winning musical returns to Baltimore fresh off a successful Broadway run and National Tour. This production features Direction by Atticus Boidy (BTC Resident Company Member) with Music Direction by Rachel Sandler (BTC Resident Music Director & Managing Director). Recently nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

FALSETTOS will run from July 24 to August 9 at The BBOX Theatre in MICA's Gateway Building. This production stars Tommy Malek as Marvin, Emily MacKay as Trina, Garrett Zink as Whizzer, Matt Wetzel as Mendel, Samuel Greenslit as Jason, Caitlin Grant as Charlotte, and Lindsey Litka as Cordelia.

BTC, formerly "the purple light theatre company," continues their inaugural season with pieces of theatre that not only entertain but engage; works that start conversations and bring into focus the need for community. As the company grows they hope to expand on their local outreach efforts and continue providing high-quality, affordable theatrical experiences for all.

Tickets to go onsale in the new year. Visit BTC's Facebook page for news and updates: www.facebook.com/bmoretheatrecollective





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You