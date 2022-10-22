Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baltimore Playwrights Festival's Free Fall Program MAKING A SCENE, SCENES FROM NEW PLAYS Returns

The performance is on October 26th.

Oct. 22, 2022  
Baltimore Playwrights Festival has announced a free Fall event Making a Scene, Scenes from New Plays on October 26th, 2022 at Vagabond Players 806 S. Broadway Baltimore MD .

A man and a woman fall in love just when Daylight Savings Time turns back time; a psychologist and an angry husband experience an unexpected twist during mediation; two sisters can't agree on anything, including the mother they just buried; a young doctor working on the first artificial heart confronts the parameters of humanness.

These scenes and others are part of Baltimore Playwrights Festival's popular Free Fall Baltimore program, Making a Scene, Scenes from New Plays, taking place at Vagabond Players Theater, 806 S. Broadway on Wednesday, October 26 at 8p.m. Free ticket reservations are required. Use this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/making-a-scene-scenes-from-new-plays-tickets-411507238227

The scenes will be presented by area directors and actors in a book-in-hand staged reading format. The readings will be rehearsed, have movement, lighting, props and some costuming.

Scenes selected for this presentation are:

Call Me Joe - Danae Henry

Daylight Saving Time - Stephen LaRocque

Jochebed Gives Moses a Pep Talk - Helen Cheng Mao Kinda Human - Anne Valentino

People Should Talk About What's Real - Alli Hartley-Kong

Privileges - Kevin M. Schaeffer

Sanctity -Kerr Lockhart

This World We Are In - Sharon Goldner

For your safety, all patrons will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours to gain entry. Masking is required while inside.

The Free Fall Baltimore program is made possible by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts (BOPA). Free Fall 2022 is presented by BGE with the generous support of Atapco Properties, the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) and Reyka Vodka. Thanks to Vagabond Players for hosting this presentation. Vagabond Players is an original founding member of Baltimore Playwrights Festival.


