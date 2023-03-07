Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baltimore Playwrights Festival to Present PEOPLE SHOULD TALK ABOUT WHAT'S REAL This Month

This is a dark but funny play that celebrates reproductive choice and intergenerational, female connection, in all its forms.

Mar. 07, 2023  

The 2023 Baltimore Playwrights Festival is reading new works at Spotlighters Theatre!

"Fetus is the real F word, isn't it?" In People Should Talk About What's Real, a brash livestreaming comedian and her long-suffering husband struggle to conceive in covid-era New York City, while across the city another couple deals with the emotional fallout of a miscarriage.

The performance will take place on 3/18 @ 10.30 am (Saturday).

Written by Alli Hartley-Kong. Directed by Darren McGregor.

  • Readings are Free Events and Open to the Public.
  • There will be a discussion after each reading for feedback for the playwright.
  • Masks are required while in the lobby and theatre.

More info at www.spotlighters.org/BPF-Readings

Spotlighters Theater 817 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202

ABOUT THE BALTIMORE PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

The Baltimore Playwrights Festival (BPF) is on a mission to support and promote local playwrights in Maryland and DC.

Through a variety of programs, including public readings, discussions, critiques, and workshops for new plays, the BPF provides a nurturing environment where the talents of emerging and established playwrights can flourish.

The highlight of their summer season is the presentation of these newly developed works to audiences seeking both entertainment and cultural edification. With a commitment to supporting diverse perspectives and voices, the BPF is a vital institution for the advancement of theater in the region.

ABOUT SPOTLIGHTERS THEATER

For lovers of live theater in Baltimore, the Spotlighters Theater is a must-see destination. This charming, homey venue prides itself on showcasing the talents of local performers and presenting a full range of theater experiences for the community.

What sets the Spotlighters Theater apart from other venues is its small and intimate setting, with seating arranged in a circular setting just 4-5 rows deep. With this close-in seating, theatergoers can see everything, no matter where they're seated. This unique setup creates a truly immersive and intimate experience that's hard to find elsewhere in Baltimore.




