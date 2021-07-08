Baltimore Concert Opera Announces 2021-22 Season

Baltimore Concert Opera has announced its return to the Engineers Club this fall, as well as a major addition to its programming. For the first time, BCO will produce a fully staged opera with orchestra - Rossini's iconic Barber of Seville!

The orchestra will continue to produce its concert operas and Thirsty Thursdays at the Opera series at the Engineers Club.

Full Lineup:

October 14th, 2021 - Thirsty Thursdays at the Opera

November 12th & 14th, 2021 - Menotti's The Medium semi-staged concert opera

December 7th, 2021 - BCO's 'Bold Leap Forward' Gala

February 18th & 20th, 2022 - Rossini's Barber of Seville fully staged with orchestra*

March 24th, 2022 - Thirsty Thursdays at the Opera featuring Hoiby's Bon Appetit

April 22nd & 24th, 2022 - Cilea's Adriana Lecouvrer semi-staged concert opera

The Francesca Mondanaro and Matthew Lobaugh Recital which was postponed in March of 2020 will be rescheduled for this season.

*Barber of Seville will be performed in full production at Stephens Hall at Towson University. We expect to proceed as planned; however, because the season is being announced as we emerge from the pandemic, BCO reserves the right to alter the location of this production should university protocols be affected by any unexpected changes.

Returning subscribers will be offered the opportunity to renew on August 2nd, and single tickets will go on sale on August 16th. We will proceed as normally as possible with seating, with the caveat that should an unexpected turn of events affect social distancing protocols, we will adjust as necessary. With the addition of a new venue for Barber of Seville, we will honor all subscribers with a seating option as close to their seats in the Engineers Club as possible - please check out our FAQ page by clicking HERE and feel free to call 443.445.0226 or email info@baltimoreconcertopera.com with questions.